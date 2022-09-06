The startup world is fascinating. It gets even more fascinating when you realise there are over 100 unicorn startups in India. With the growth of these startups, the salaries of its founders are soaring too. Today, we will look at how much some of the Indian Unicorn Startup founders earned in the last year.

1. Falguni Nayar | Nykaa | ₹9.4 Crores

Nykaa is valued at $8 Billion and had a revenue of ₹2,452.6 crores. Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, took a remuneration of ₹9.4 crores in the financial year 2021.

2. Supam Maheshwari | FirstCry | ₹2.2 Crores

Supam Maheshwari is the founder of FirstCry. The company had revenue of ₹1,740 crores at a valuation of $2.7 billion. Supam Maheshwari took home ₹2.2 crores remuneration last year.

3. Peyush Bansal | Lenskart | ₹2.2 Crores

Shark Tank India fame Peyush Bansal, the founder of Lenskart, received a remuneration of ₹2.2 crores in FY21. Lenskart is a unicorn startup valued at $4.5 billion with a revenue of ₹1,005.8 crores.

Check Out | 7 Times Peyush Bansal Showed Us He's More Than Just An Investor On Shark Tank India

4. Rohit Bansal & Kunal Bahl | Snapdeal | ₹5 Crores

Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl are the co-founders of Snapdeal, a unicorn with revenue of ₹467.4 crores. In FY21, the co-founders received a remuneration of ₹5 crores each.

5. Abhay Hanjura | Licious | ₹1.3 Crores

Abhay Hanjura is the co-founder of Licious. The company is valued at $2 billion with a revenue of ₹435.2 crores. Abhay Hanjura received a remuneration of ₹1.3 crores last year.

6. Vivek Gupta | Licious | ₹1.2 Crores

Vivek Gupta, the other co-founder of Licious, took away home a remuneration of ₹1.2 crores in the financial year 2021.

7. Varun Alagh | Mamaearth | ₹63.9 Lakh

Varun Alagh is the co-founder and chief dad of Mamaearth. Mamaearth is valued at $1.2 billion with a revenue of ₹435.2 crores. In FY21, Varun Alagh took a remuneration of ₹63.9 lakhs.

8. Ghazal Alagh | Mamaearth | ₹39.4 Lakh

Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder and chief mama of Mamaearth. She earned a remuneration of ₹39.4 lakh in the FY21.

9. Vidit Aatrey & Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal | Meesho | ₹89.8 Lakh

Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal are the co-founders of Meesho. The company is valued at $4.9 billion and had ₹838.6 crores in revenue last year. The co-founders earned a remuneration of ₹89.8 lakh each in FY21.

10. Mehul Agrawal | Cars24 | ₹39.9 Lakh

Mehul Agrawal is the founder of Cars24. The company is valued at $3.3 billion and had ₹2,771 crores in revenue in FY21, while Mehul earned a remuneration of ₹39.9 lakh.

11. Manish Taneja & Rahul Dash | Purplle | ₹56.8 Lakh

Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash are the co-founders of Purplle. The company is valued at $1.1 billion and had ₹138 crores in revenue. The co-founders received a remuneration of ₹56.8 lakh each.

12. Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta & Ramanshu Mahaur | Spinny

Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahaur are the founders of Spinny. Spinny is valued at $1.75 billion and had a revenue of ₹39.7 crores. Niraj received a remuneration of ₹76 lakh, while the other co-founders Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahaur received ₹56.4 lakh each in FY21.

Check Out | From Nykaa To Lenskart, Here Are The Only 23 Profitable Startups From India's 100 Unicorns