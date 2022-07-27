A debt-ridden man in Kerala was willing to sell the house that he built eight months ago for ₹40 lakhs in order to pay off his ₹50 lakhs debt, but Lady Luck had other plans. In a classic twist of events, Lady Luck took his side and he won a ₹1 crore lottery, just hours before he sold his house off.
The news went viral
Speaking to The New Indian Express, an overjoyed Bava said, “I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it.” After tax deductions, Bava will receive ₹63 lakhs. Lotteries are legal only in a few Indian states.