Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is back in the news again, and more importantly, in the memes. This time for, wait for it, popcorn. At the 55th GST Council meeting in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, several updates to the taxation framework were introduced. The Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, discussed that popcorn with salt and spices (if unpackaged) will attract 5% GST, while the GST should be 12 percent if the popcorn is pre-packaged and labeled, and caramel-coated popcorn will be taxed at 18%. Explaining the rationale behind the GST rates during the meeting, Mrs. Sitharaman stated, “Salted, caramelised, plain popcorn is being sold as namkeen in certain states. Caramelised popcorn comes with added sugar, so the treatment rate is different from namkeen.”