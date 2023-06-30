Taste Atlas is known for its ranking of food spots and cuisines. Many times its verdicts consist of Indian dishes and restaurants, and as a true desi that’s a matter of pride for us. So, let’s take a look at this recent ranking, where Taste Atlas has included 7 Indian restaurants for being legendary.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
1. Paragon | Kozhikode
Must Try: Biryani
2. Tunday Kababi | Lucknow
Must Try: Galouti Kebab
3. Peter Cat | Kolkata
Must Try: Chelow Kebab
4. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba | Murthal
Must Try: Aloo Paratha
5. Mavali Tiffin Rooms | Bangalore
Must Try: Rava Idli
Tripoto
6. Karim’s | Delhi
Must Try: Mutton Korma
7. Ram Ashraya | Mumbai
Must Try | Upma
Have you tried these spots?
