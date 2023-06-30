Taste Atlas is known for its ranking of food spots and cuisines. Many times its verdicts consist of Indian dishes and restaurants, and as a true desi that’s a matter of pride for us. So, let’s take a look at this recent ranking, where Taste Atlas has included 7 Indian restaurants for being legendary.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. Paragon | Kozhikode

Must Try: Biryani

Restaurant Guru

2. Tunday Kababi | Lucknow

Must Try: Galouti Kebab

HT

3. Peter Cat | Kolkata

Must Try: Chelow Kebab

Poorna Banerjee

4. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba | Murthal

Must Try: Aloo Paratha

5. Mavali Tiffin Rooms | Bangalore

Must Try: Rava Idli

Tripoto

6. Karim’s | Delhi

Must Try: Mutton Korma

Justdial

7. Ram Ashraya | Mumbai

Must Try | Upma

The Time Lock

Have you tried these spots?