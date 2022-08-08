Move over Mumbai vs Delhi food, this time it's Kolkata vs the food in every universe. Who could resist Kolkata's tantalising, lip-smacking mutton biryani, though?

Bringing closure to which Indian city offers the best food debate, film director and author Ram Kamal has tweeted about the scrumptious mutton biryani from the famous Dada Boudi Restaurant in Barrackpore.

Brace yourself as now you're gonna view the most titillating visual of the day.

Yes!!! Don't even try to argue on this one!

Kolkata Briyani is the best in this universe. And yes, its "always" Mutton and not Chicken, Egg, Fish or Paneer!

There was an hour long wait at the famous Dada Boudi Restaurant in Barrackpore. Cont... pic.twitter.com/eKBfQfhQPx — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) August 6, 2022

The image tweeted has already drooling the Internet users and they're nodding in agreement.

Agreed and healthy too. They use very little spice. Arsalan and Haji ali are best https://t.co/Fri8RfOxhg — Fuckeer Abhishek (@abkp_lvrey) August 7, 2022

Oh well, who said that divine things can be devoured so easily? Take a quick glance at the waiting line posted by a Twitter user. But, if the sabr the phal is that, then I don't mind.

If this ain't the gateway to heaven...IDK what is.