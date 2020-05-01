We have all been having McDonald's for a while now and yet, none of us can actually tell what the hell is up with that McFlurry spoon!

Well, a McDonald’s employee has posted a video on TikTok with an explanation behind the McFlurry spoon design! Finally!

The spoon, which, has an opening on the end of it, akin to a large straw. However, there is no bottom opening to allow it to operate as a straw. Which is so freaking confusing.

In the video, which was posted in March but only recently started going viral, the McDonald’s employee shows the open end of the spoon and then adds the toppings before attaching the straw-like portion of the spoon to a mixer.

This spoon has been in existence since 1997. How did nobody figure this out until now?