Spain beat Germany to set up Women’s Euro 2025 final with England

Spain’s women’s football team has done it again! After a nail-biting 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany, La Roja is set to face England in the Women’s Euro 2025 final. If you’re still catching your breath from that intense semi-final, buckle up, there’s more drama to come! Yaad rakhna, this is football at its unpredictable best, and no one is sleeping on Spain anymore.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

Germany vs Spain was less of a football match, more of a superhit Bollywood climax, full of tension, plot twists, and last-minute heroics. Aitana Bonmatí channeled her inner ‘main character energy,’ scoring the decisive goal in the 113th minute. And don’t even get us started on Cata Coll’s double save in the 94th minute, proper ‘goalkeeper OP’ scenes that kept Spain’s dream alive. While some teams love parking the bus, Spain basically hotwired the whole parking lot, sticking to their pressing game and dominating possession till the final whistle.

2. The Road to the Final: Spain’s Journey

Kya journey tha, yaar! Spain bulldozed through the group stage, knocking in a record-equalling 14 goals and reminding everyone why football isn’t a monologue. Big ups to Alexia Putellas and Esther González, racking up goals, assists, and pure highlight reels every match. Injuries? Check. Tough opponents? Double check. But this squad turned every setback into a plot twist, fighting their way to their first-ever European Championship final. Defo deserving a standing ovation!

3. England Awaits: A Rematch for the Ages

Now, let’s talk about the final, Spain vs England. The World Cup rematch nobody can ignore! England’s own journey to the last stage has been just as filmy, loaded with hard-fought wins and some wild moments. But you know what’s juicier? The rivalry. Spain took the crown in 2023, so the Lionesses have revenge on their minds while La Roja wants to flex their dominance once more. With big names like Bonmatí, Putellas, and England’s Lauren James ready to light up the pitch, expect 90 (or maybe more) minutes of pure football madness.

Conclusion

As Spain gears up to face England in the Women’s Euro 2025 final, fans are in for a treat. Will La Roja continue their historic run, or will the Lionesses roar to victory?