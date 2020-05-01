After roaming through the streets of France and Italy, Assassin's Creed has now reached the shores of England, except this time as Viking raiders. The game’s first trailer released yesterday and offers a cinematic look at the game's 'godless barbarians'.

Users play as Eivor, a Viking raider, as he or she (players will be able to choose the gender of their character and customize their look) leads clans 'from the harsh shores of Norway to the lush farmlands of ninth-century England'.

Assasin's Creed, once just a game focused on good parkour, changed the way it was played when Assassin's Creed Odyssey went on the good old path of role-playing and gave players a chance to make their own path.

You can watch the trailer here:

The game is slated to release on the 19th of June this year.