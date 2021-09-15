Amidst all the celebrities that graced the beige-carpet at the Met Gala, a mysterious dog caught the Internet ablaze. The night’s theme was American-made and do you think there's anything more American than a damn Golden Retriever?
Our mystery canine guest was casually watching countless celebrities making their grand entrance and perhaps judged them a little too!
Twitter celebrated the humans of MET Gala but were more invested in the mystery dog!
Best dressed at the Met Gala: this dog pic.twitter.com/kNhWZSG1FB— Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) September 13, 2021
this dog is everything we didn’t know we needed #MetGala pic.twitter.com/a9lTtXNTYf— rocio ✨ (@nivieera) September 14, 2021
THERE IS A DOG AT THE MET GALA #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/PJ2MWyRwle— belle (@hugschatnoir) September 13, 2021
everyone go home the dog won #metgala pic.twitter.com/I7TObmfmQ5— Sly 🙀 (@hellishsly) September 13, 2021
Idk shit about Met Gala but this dog is a good boy pic.twitter.com/aTMOsZCn5Z— adhd hell (@ZipZedZiltch) September 14, 2021
This dog has the privilege of being in the #MetGala #MetGala2021 #MetGalaE pic.twitter.com/gwIgzDPyBh— Nathalia Ferreira (@naonfp000) September 13, 2021
i hope this dog will have a good sleep😭😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JdsKtTyfRR— ⭐️ (@yeoukmj) September 14, 2021
JO’S DOG IS AT THE MET GALA?! https://t.co/dzPVQ0qMFD— Siân :P (@Sketchbroom) September 13, 2021
Just still looking for someone to look at me the way this dog looked at Saweetie on the #metgala red carpet... pic.twitter.com/r4KliFWJ79— STELLAR (@stellarmagazine) September 14, 2021
someone wanna adopt this beautiful stunning dog with me from the met gala pic.twitter.com/cVvmQ5BVxP— ً MEL AND ECHO DAY (@ahsokasmainhoe) September 14, 2021