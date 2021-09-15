Amidst all the celebrities that graced the beige-carpet at the Met Gala, a mysterious dog caught the Internet ablaze. The night’s theme was American-made and do you think there's anything more American than a damn Golden Retriever?

Our mystery canine guest was casually watching countless celebrities making their grand entrance and perhaps judged them a little too!

Twitter celebrated the humans of MET Gala but were more invested in the mystery dog!

Best dressed at the Met Gala: this dog pic.twitter.com/kNhWZSG1FB — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) September 13, 2021

this dog is everything we didn’t know we needed #MetGala pic.twitter.com/a9lTtXNTYf — rocio ✨ (@nivieera) September 14, 2021

THERE IS A DOG AT THE MET GALA #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/PJ2MWyRwle — belle (@hugschatnoir) September 13, 2021

Idk shit about Met Gala but this dog is a good boy pic.twitter.com/aTMOsZCn5Z — adhd hell (@ZipZedZiltch) September 14, 2021

i hope this dog will have a good sleep😭😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JdsKtTyfRR — ⭐️ (@yeoukmj) September 14, 2021

JO’S DOG IS AT THE MET GALA?! https://t.co/dzPVQ0qMFD — Siân :P (@Sketchbroom) September 13, 2021

Just still looking for someone to look at me the way this dog looked at Saweetie on the #metgala red carpet... pic.twitter.com/r4KliFWJ79 — STELLAR (@stellarmagazine) September 14, 2021

someone wanna adopt this beautiful stunning dog with me from the met gala pic.twitter.com/cVvmQ5BVxP — ً MEL AND ECHO DAY (@ahsokasmainhoe) September 14, 2021

Hope the celebs who paraded down the carpet at the gala have impressed the queen!