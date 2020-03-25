Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide. Due to the increasing infection of the coronavirus across the world, there is an eerie silence in places where there used to be a lot of hustle-bustle. In some places, people are not venturing out due to the government's order to avoid getting infected, while in many others people prefer to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. 

Coronavirus
Source: radio

More than 600 cases of Covid-19 were found in India, out of which 11 people have died. 30 states and union territories in India issued a complete lockdown. People have also been advised to not go to public places.

You can see a few pictures of how the fear of this dangerous virus has trickled into public spaces and made once-thriving places into ghost towns:

1. Beijing Daxing International Airport in China.

Source: gioicongnghe

2. The Biathlon World Cup, which took place in the Czech Republic on 5 March, also concluded without an audience.

Source: timegoggles

3. A desolate Louvre, Paris.

Source: gioicongnghe

4. Berlin's International Tourism Exchange has also been cancelled due to the outbreak.

Source: techdeeps

5. The Ngurah Rai International Airport of Bali is also deserted.

Source: gioicongnghe

6. This photo of Iran's shopping centre is testament to the Corona panic.

Source: /twitter

7. This view of Iraq's Najaf mosque.

Source: techdeeps

8. You can see Birds instead of people in Milan's Piazza Duomo.

Source: vox

9. The Davis Cup qualifier between Japan and Ecuador occurred in Mickey on March 6, 2020, due to the pandemic, the event was held behind closed doors.

Source: gioicongnghe

10. Sanitary workers disinfect a church in Beirut.

Source: gioicongnghe

11. An empty church in Singapore.

Source: zhihu

12. South Korea's shopping area is almost entirely devoid of people.

Source: hirekmindenkinek

13. Sunbeds lie empty at La Caleta beach on the Canary island of Tenerife.

Source: elnuevoherald

14. This beautiful view of London's Chinatown.

Source: akhbarlibya

15. This outdoor space in New York City is sparsely populated as fears of the coronavirus still linger.

Source: vox