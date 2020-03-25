Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide. Due to the increasing infection of the coronavirus across the world, there is an eerie silence in places where there used to be a lot of hustle-bustle. In some places, people are not venturing out due to the government's order to avoid getting infected, while in many others people prefer to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

More than 600 cases of Covid-19 were found in India, out of which 11 people have died. 30 states and union territories in India issued a complete lockdown. People have also been advised to not go to public places.

You can see a few pictures of how the fear of this dangerous virus has trickled into public spaces and made once-thriving places into ghost towns:

1. Beijing Daxing International Airport in China.

2. The Biathlon World Cup, which took place in the Czech Republic on 5 March, also concluded without an audience.

3. A desolate Louvre, Paris.

4. Berlin's International Tourism Exchange has also been cancelled due to the outbreak.

5. The Ngurah Rai International Airport of Bali is also deserted.

6. This photo of Iran's shopping centre is testament to the Corona panic.

7. This view of Iraq's Najaf mosque.

8. You can see Birds instead of people in Milan's Piazza Duomo.

9. The Davis Cup qualifier between Japan and Ecuador occurred in Mickey on March 6, 2020, due to the pandemic, the event was held behind closed doors.

10. Sanitary workers disinfect a church in Beirut.

11. An empty church in Singapore.

12. South Korea's shopping area is almost entirely devoid of people.

13. Sunbeds lie empty at La Caleta beach on the Canary island of Tenerife.

14. This beautiful view of London's Chinatown.

15. This outdoor space in New York City is sparsely populated as fears of the coronavirus still linger.