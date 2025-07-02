No linkages between Covid vaccine and heart-related deaths: Govt

Covid-19 vaccines have been our armour ever since Corona knocked on our doors, but lately, everywhere you look, there’s a new WhatsApp forward making us second-guess. “Did the vaccine actually cause that sudden heart attack?” We’ve all seen those dramatic headlines and slightly panicked aunties. Reality check: You’re not alone in being confused. So, let’s set the record straight and bust some myths with facts.

When the Gupshup Goes Wild:

Recently, public figures like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tossed petrol onto the Twitter discourse, hinting at links between Covid-19 vaccines and heart attacks. Instantly, the rumour mill spun out of control, with everyone from your building’s security guard to that one conspiracy theorist friend chiming in. Predictably, social media went full-on Bigg Boss drama mode. Public anxiety peaked and misinformation spread faster than moms forwarding family WhatsApp messages. Chalo, Science Ki Sunte Hai: What Does Research Actually Say?

Let’s hit pause on the ‘rona rants for a sec. According to legit research from ICMR and AIIMS, there’s no direct link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden heart issues. Seriously, no shady plot twists here! In fact, studies point to genetics, lifestyle, and pre-existing conditions as the real culprits. You wouldn’t ask Google Baba for a diagnosis, so why trust random forwards over science? The Usual Suspects: Who’s Actually Guilty?

Let’s not blame the vaccine quicker than your friends ditch group plans. Most sudden heart issues are thanks to good old lifestyle fails – think smoking, binge drinking, and days spent as a potato on the sofa. Genetics and undiagnosed existing conditions can sneak up like that surprise test you never studied for. Also, those who had severe COVID infections face higher risks, not linked to vaccines but to the virus itself. Misinformation Ka Dangal: Why These Rumours Are a Problem

Letting unverified WhatsApp gems guide your medical decisions is like letting Munna Bhai do your surgery, bad idea! Misinformation tanks vaccine rates, making way for dangerous outbreaks to bohot saara pyaar entry in real life. Health officials are practically doing facepalms every time someone shares unproven claims. In the age of info overload, spotting the difference between facts and sensational forwards is basically adulting level 100. Trust science, double-check sources, and remember: just because Chintu’s chachu read it online doesn’t make it gospel.