Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and the fright around the lock-down, citizens from across the world have been panic buying and stocking up on basic necessities like food, medical supplies and toilet papers. 

Do you remember when WHO officially declared hand sanitizers as an effective measure to combat COVID-19, most of the stores, chemists, and online platforms in Indian ran out of their supply of hand sanitizers? Because a few people were panic-bulk buying and these antiseptics, not everybody had a chance to purchase this necessity. 

Source: TIME

But this supermarket in Denmark has come up with a solution to fix this issue. To prevent its customers from unnecessarily panic-buying hand sanitizers and ensuring that everyone gets a bottle of sanitizer at a decent price, they've come up with an efficient solution. 

Source: Willamette Week

Chains of Rotuden supermarket applied a pricing trick that helped their shoppers from hoarding hand sanitisers.  They priced one bottle of handsanitizer at 40 DHK ( Rs 438). But, if any shopper gets two bottles at once, they'll have to pay a price of100 DKK (Rs.10,955)

Twitter applauds this supermarket for taking such measures to serve all their customers: 

While this is a genius way of rationing ensures the prevention of running out of sanitizers, it also makes sure that every customer is getting access to this basic necessity.  

via GIPHY

That's not all, the store is on the frontline, fighting COVID-19 in more than one way. Bored Panda translates one of the many precautionary signs in the supermarket:  

We ask all customers to respect the distance between each other and our co-workers; Sprinkle (likely sanitize or wash) hands off at the entrance and use gloves; If you are a family, please allow only one person to purchase the purchases if possible; There may be times when we limit how many customers we accept in the store at one time. …. Take care and thank you for your understanding. 
Source: Bored Panda

While across the world, panic-buying and hoarding is causing fights in the supermarkets, this step taken by The Rotunden supermart can really avoid this hassle. 