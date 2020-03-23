Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and the fright around the lock-down, citizens from across the world have been panic buying and stocking up on basic necessities like food, medical supplies and toilet papers.

Do you remember when WHO officially declared hand sanitizers as an effective measure to combat COVID-19, most of the stores, chemists, and online platforms in Indian ran out of their supply of hand sanitizers? Because a few people were panic-bulk buying and these antiseptics, not everybody had a chance to purchase this necessity. Because a few people were panic-bulk buying and these antiseptics, not everybody had a chance to purchase this necessity.

But this supermarket in Denmark has come up with a solution to fix this issue. To prevent its customers from unnecessarily panic-buying hand sanitizers and ensuring that everyone gets a bottle of sanitizer at a decent price, they've come up with an efficient solution.

Chains of Rotuden supermarket applied a pricing trick that helped their shoppers from hoarding hand sanitisers. They priced one bottle of handsanitizer at 40 DHK ( Rs 438). But, if any shopper gets two bottles at once, they'll have to pay a price of100 DKK (Rs.10,955)

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.



Hoarding stopped!#COVID19 #coronavirus #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/qaJb7UZwLr — 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 🕯️ 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇬 (@_schuermann) March 15, 2020

Twitter applauds this supermarket for taking such measures to serve all their customers:

A form of rationing doesn't matter how it is done. — Pumpkin #FBPE #RRFB 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Pumpkinz16) March 16, 2020

Brilliant idea. Instead of making multiples cheaper, or supermarkets should do this. That would stop the panic buying. — Gary Cook (@orak100) March 16, 2020

It will certainly reduce it massively and also make people actually think about how ridiculous their selfish behaviour is. — Brian O’Boyle 🇮🇪🇳🇦🇪🇺 (@b_o_b) March 17, 2020

Wish they would do this for #ToiletRolls in the UK 🙄 — Madeleina Kay 🦋🌠 (@MadeleinaKay) March 17, 2020

That is fucking genius. — Martyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Defeft) March 16, 2020

Could the supermarkets here please note and implement ASAP please? — Claudette Colbert (@claudette1900) March 17, 2020

Would work wonders for toilet paper too - limit the volumes and gets people to behave... #colruyt #delhaise #aldi #lidl #carrefour#vrt #vtmnieuws

Lets build on this and get this concept going everywhere!!! — Hans Rosvelds (@HansRosvelds) March 19, 2020

So if you wish to buy 1 and 1 for your 90 year old neighbor it's become expensive. — ErikWijmeersch (@ErikWijmeersch) March 19, 2020

While this is a genius way of rationing ensures the prevention of running out of sanitizers, it also makes sure that every customer is getting access to this basic necessity.

That's not all, the store is on the frontline, fighting COVID-19 in more than one way. Bored Panda translates one of the many precautionary signs in the supermarket:

We ask all customers to respect the distance between each other and our co-workers; Sprinkle (likely sanitize or wash) hands off at the entrance and use gloves; If you are a family, please allow only one person to purchase the purchases if possible; There may be times when we limit how many customers we accept in the store at one time. …. Take care and thank you for your understanding.

While across the world, panic-buying and hoarding is causing fights in the supermarkets, this step taken by The Rotunden supermart can really avoid this hassle.