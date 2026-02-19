Some stories are unsettling, some are pure bizarre, some make you look up from your phone screen and question, “What the f*ck is happening in this world,” and then… there’s this one….

That Tuesday started like any other until a phone rang at the station and a message came through from a housing block near Avalahalli-Bommanahalli. Officers arrived at Virtuoso Apartments expecting routine work but… they were in for a chilling surprise.

Inside one unit, the way in which the unfolded made even seasoned cops question life. A sunny morning turned grim when a former ISRO worker took his wife’s life by choking her in their apartment. Officers arrived to find him seated where it happened. He made no move to leave, just waited there, with his hands resting on his knees. Right away, he spoke of what he’d done. The confession may have even escaped the speed of light, as darkness continued to consume the room in this case.

What’s the story?

Now comes K Nageshwar Rao, the person named in the case. Standing beside him through time was his wife, Sandhya Sri, aged somewhere in her sixties.

That morning, between 10:15 and 10:30, it happened. Inside their apartment, Rao used a towel to strangle his wife to death. It was about 11:00 AM when people finally noticed what was happening.

A woman named Sandhya fell down, she was now lifeless. Sitting close to her still form, Rao stayed still for about twenty minutes and only a few moments later did he reach out to someone living nearby, saying he had taken his wife’s life. YES! It was a confession without even asking.

At first, the neighbor believed it was a strange joke. After hearing the words again, he moved fast toward Rao’s home. A shape lay still inside the house, it was Sandhya. A person next door saw, then reached out to a physician familiar with her kin; from there, news traveled to officers at Avalahalli station.

Footsteps echoed down the street just minutes later when officers stepped in, guiding Rao away. Now lying at the morgue, Sandhya’s body was moved for autopsy. A murder case has been filed by officials, while investigators continue their work.

Why did he do it?

It unsettled people further when Rao reportedly told officers what happened. Fresh details say Rao was seated on the couch once the police came inside. He spoke up right away, owning every part of it without waiting.

He reportedly said something along the lines of: “Yes, I killed her. I may not live more than three or four years from now. Who will look after her after my death? We do not have close relatives in Bengaluru.”

This wasn’t spoken in anger or defiance but instead in fear. Yet the horror remains unchanged and harder comprehension follows instead. Frozen silence followed the room when a higher-up pressed Rao on why.

Finding out what’s behind sadness and emotional pain

Rao’s struggles with depression came up during the inquiry, according to Saidulu Adavath, who leads police efforts in Whitefield. His treatment was underway, hints of long-standing strain evident well before now. Finding peace might’ve been on Rao’s mind once he’d hurt his wife. Officials are looking into his past health records, along with what unfolded right before it happened.

Right now, nothing shows past arguments or outside people being part of it. So far, investigators mention no strong reason standing out either. This case has become a poignant example of loneliness and abuse coming together and strangling one person to death. Mental suffering is evident here.

The loneliness factor

Alone in Bengaluru, the pair were said to reside together, according to multiple accounts. Fresh off the move from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, they’d called the apartment home for three years now. Yet their roots still traced back to that bustling town down south. Far across the ocean, their one child calls America home, reports say she resides somewhere in New Jersey.

Right away, officers told her what had happened and word got out that returning to Bengaluru was next on her list. This case shows what countless city families in India face now. When kids move overseas or far away, mom and dad stay behind more often than not. Miles between them slowly turn into silence, despite care and love still being present.

But yes, lonesomeness might cut deep and deadly, still it doesn’t open the door to harm.

This story lit a fire across the web, not just because of how uncomfortable it feels, but due to its mental health undercurrent. Thinking differently doesn’t mean someone will act violently. Many living with sadness never hurt another person, and yet, when pain goes unchecked, loneliness grows, control slips away and judgment often bends under the weight.

Finding answers is still on hold, police say

What’s clear so far? The focal point of the case is now toward understanding Rao’s past care plus how mental health might connect.

Yet this case puts into clear, nerve-wracking headlines how seldom India talks about aging minds when such topics even come up.

These days, it’s easier to hear folks discuss depression in younger people. Yet the older generation needs it too.

Stories like this beg to be called strange, but they are often deeper than that. This wasn’t only about what happened behind closed doors.

Fear, piling up over time, can twist thoughts, especially when someone is left alone too long. And ironically, all you are left with afterwards are your thoughts.