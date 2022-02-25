Movies and shows, as well as other forms of entertainment, often make an attempt to portray mental illness to help get rid of the stigma around it or educate people. However, the artistic license, at times, clashes with the accuracy of the subject.

People on Reddit shared observations which back that movies still have a shaky vision of mental health.

1. "The whole “manic pixie dream girl” trope of a fun and quirky girl who saves the depressed guy. So overdone."

SnowballinHell247

2. "It’s not always “a trigger event” that starts it. It often evolves slowly over time."

PMmeJOY

3. "How your friends can have no clue and even your closest ones always consider you an extrovert and life of the party but they have no idea what it's like when you go home after visiting with them. Or when you make excuses for not going out at all because you literally just can't."

Iammyown404error

4. "If you’re depressed, you’re just feeling sad. In my experience, I was never sad at all, I just felt empty, no emotion whatsoever. But movies don’t show that."

katkatkat123456

5. "The end goal of treatment should not be for the person to become a massive extrovert. As an introvert who has suffered bouts of depression, being pushed to socialize was not at all helpful."

humorous_anecdote

6. "No, that breakdown the protagonist has in their bathroom doesn't just suddenly change their life in a second. It's a daily struggle; you feel good some days and awful the other."

Aggravating-Cry6451

7. "That you have to be in a tough life or have a catastrophic experience to be depressed. You can have what people think are good opportunities/ good money/lifestyle/good family or friends etc., but feel absolutely miserable, even suicidal. And that is totally normal."

Hilltoptree

8. "The romanticised tortured artist trope annoys me. Mental illness is a required trait to create something beautiful."

ColdSpringHarbor

9. "They publicize it as if it's something 'cool', 'edgy', 'makes you different'."

Witherthrottle

10. "Bipolar people don't change their mood every 4.6 seconds."

Saurlifi

11. "The answer to mental illness is, that no movie ever advocates seeking help support flat out. It is always some tragic end to a genius, or you just appreciate what you took for granted and you'll be cured, or some romantic partner will save you."

rooneil_wazlib

12. "That two depressed people falling in love = happily ever after."

HingaDingaDurgxn

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).