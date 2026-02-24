Screen time touching gagan-choomti hui imaaratein is funny these days, but till when? And especially when children are part of the equation?

Age Restrictions on Digital Platforms Spread Worldwide

From down under to northern Europe, nations like Australia, France, the UK, and Finland move toward limits on young users’ online reach. With younger eyes now shielded by digital gates, Canberra’s rule barring under-16s sets an example others observe too neatly.

One reason these rules exist becomes clear upon considering young users’ emotional development; they face troubling material before gaining tools to understand it. It’s like a blind technology leading a mind which does not even know what to see and what not to yet.

What drives change, officials say, includes mounting cases of stress, difficulty focusing, harassment by peers online, contact with substance-related content, and instances of digital abuse targeting minors.

Andhra Pradesh Moves Toward New Laws

So far, among Indian states, Andhra Pradesh stands most advanced in this measure, yup, they were the final boss in this ban haul. During a session, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated to lawmakers that a proposed law may restrict social media access for school-level pupils.

A newly formed subgroup within the executive body began reviewing oversight methods. Following two discussions, conversation stealthily moved towards limiting misleading information alongside managing content by user maturity level.

Minister Nara Lokesh, overseeing IT and HRD, shared official observations. Through a message posted on X, remarks were made and concerns held by authorities came out in the open,

“Trust in social media is breaking down. Children are slipping into relentless usage, affecting their attention spans and education. Women are facing non-stop online abuse. This cannot be ignored.”

At Davos, it was mentioned that young people under sixteen might soon face restrictions on social media use, mirroring actions taken in Australia. Such measures aim to reduce exposure to negative online influences and the idea stems from growing concern over digital well-being among minors. Though not yet confirmed, discussions within the state government continue and one high-arching motivation lies in observed patterns of emotional strain tied to early internet usage.

He added:

“Children below a certain age are not emotionally mature enough to comprehend the harmful content available online. That is why the Andhra Pradesh government is studying the global best practices and examining Australia’s under-16 social media law.”

Official figures reveal a notable number of incidents tied to online content deemed inappropriate. A total of 1,384 matters have been formally recorded under this category. Facing legal proceedings, 1,067 individuals were taken into custody prior to court appearance. Such numbers reflect ongoing enforcement activity across digital spaces.

Now under broader scrutiny, politics takes leaps. A meeting took place between TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A memorandum was handed over during this encounter, calling for structured discussion on regulating social media by age group for minors. Instead of immediate measures, emphasis was given to long-term planning, and rightly so. The Ministry is expected to include a formation of a specialized panel, as such a body would assess needs before proposing a unified national approach.

“We Are Looking At This…” Karnataka Is In Doubt

Facing university leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opened discussion at an assembly arranged by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. He iterated that,

“Today we are discussing this, and as you are all the vice chancellors here, I seek your opinion. Children are falling prey to drugs. Also, in line with various other countries, like Australia, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. I want your opinion on this. We are looking at this.”

It was made clear that the rule change targets minors alone, leaving adult learners untouched, so while campus settings remain the main research ground, grown-up attendees fall outside its reach.

The Chief Minister mentioned wider global patterns as he iterated,

“Finland has made a decision, the UK is also considering similar measures, and Australia took a call two months ago by banning social media exposure for children. We are also discussing what needs to be done in terms of the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media. The matter is under discussion.”

The peculiar paranoia about too much screen time shaping young minds comes through clearly in Siddaramaiah’s statement. While devices fill homes, attention spans appear to shrink under constant digital noise and well, because eyes stay fixed on screens, mindful thinking is almost improbable.

But truly, me and my phone currently share a single brain cell and there’s no hiding it.

But when focus fractures early, emotional balance could pay the price later (and it has started). Though technology spreads fast, its toll on growth stays poorly mapped and as all our connections become virtual and transactional by the second, real-world development may weaken slowly.

Still, feedback has brought forward operational issues. Though some vice chancellors were said to favor the idea, opposition emerged from those noting reliance by numerous private institutions on mobile devices, not only for distributing assignments but also delivering resources alongside student contact.

Fears about screen dependence have been noted by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and this has added a deeper layer to the whole hoopla of events. Though seen often, such concerns now carry more influence after his statement, as with rising discomfort among families, the remark brings focus but does it really offer solutions?

A project focused on digital wellbeing began in Karnataka, reaching close to three hundred thousand learners alongside one hundred thousand educators. In this, the cooperation with Meta laid out the whole structure, though independent oversight guided its direction.

Use of devices mindfully stands as the focal point and the central theme, introduced through structured activities. For this purpose, engagement grew gradually, driven by school-level coordination and not top-down mandates. As of now, outcomes remain under review, with adjustments expected based on feedback loops built into the process.

The Role Of Tech Platforms

Major platforms such as Meta, X, Google, and ShareChat may expect outreach from both states and while consultation may be in the cards later, right now, no official schedule has been shared. Each company could face separate discussions depending on regulatory focus areas.

Currently, the ongoing public discussion involves measures like verifying user ages, while placing restrictions on particular functions available to younger users. Another point raised by India’s Economic Survey highlights excessive screen engagement in youth, as this habit potentially interferes with school outcomes and work efficiency (Study-phone balance kathin hai mitr).