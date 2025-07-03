Deepika Padukone adds another feather to her cap, becomes the first Indian to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame



Hollywood Goes Full Filmi—Deepika Makes History

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially picked Deepika Padukone for the Motion Pictures category on the Walk of Fame, lining her up with heavyweights like Emily Blunt and Timothée Chalamet. This isn’t just a bronze star on the pavement, she’s literally the first Indian actress to pocket this honor. Brb, just manifesting more such desi glow-ups!





From Bolly Streets to Hollywood Beats

Deepika didn’t just wake up one fine day with Hollywood at her feet. Her Hollywood debut came alongside Vin Diesel in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ back in 2017. Cut to today, she’s not just part of the global conversation, she’s steering it.





More Than Just Movies—Deepika the Queen

Actress. Producer. Mental health advocate. TIME’s 100. Variety’s Impact list. Deepika’s basically collecting excellence badges like they’re Pokémon cards. And let’s not forget her Live Love Laugh Foundation, pushing India’s mental health discourse into the mainstream. Bow down, mortals, the queen has range.





So… How Does Someone Score This Star, Anyway?

Nope, you can’t just slide into the DMs of the Hollywood Chamber. The process is pure filmi drama: a nomination, a $75,000 sponsorship fee, AND you’ve gotta show up for your own unveiling. The bar’s sky-high, and Deepika clearing it shows just how global her clout really is.

