The evolution and destruction of this world revolves around nature. No matter how far science progresses, it will never move further than the laws of nature. Nature, truly is powerful.

And if you ever doubt it, here are 19 pictures to convince you otherwise.

1. Hurricane Funnel!

Source: pixabay

2. A mailbox covered by tree.

Source: twitter

3. Paraquita Bay Island, before and after a hurricane.

Source: twitter

4. A thunderstorm over a field.

Source: flickr

5. A bench that's been swallowed by a tree.

Source: imgur

6. Locked in nature's embrace.

Source: facebook

7. This isn't the gate to hell, it's solidified lava.

Source: usgs

8. Incredible Godafoss waterfall.

Source: flickr

9. A volcano as from above.

Source: pixabay

10. And you thought Mordor was fiction.

Source: flickr

11. A volcano in mid-eruption.

Source: pixabay

12. The rain falling in just one place.

Source: pixabay

13. Humbling.

Source: flickr

14. Not an umbrella, but a jellyfish.

Source: facebook

15. A desert-covered road in Dubai.

Source: instagram

16. Thor, is that you?

Source: pixabay

17. A terrifyingly huge wave.

Source: flickr

18. Roots like molten metal.

Source: flickr

19. Not a waterfall you want to mess with.

Source: pixabay