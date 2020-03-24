The evolution and destruction of this world revolves around nature. No matter how far science progresses, it will never move further than the laws of nature. Nature, truly is powerful.

And if you ever doubt it, here are 19 pictures to convince you otherwise.

1. Hurricane Funnel!

2. A mailbox covered by tree.

3. Paraquita Bay Island, before and after a hurricane.

4. A thunderstorm over a field.

5. A bench that's been swallowed by a tree.

6. Locked in nature's embrace.

7. This isn't the gate to hell, it's solidified lava.

8. Incredible Godafoss waterfall.

9. A volcano as from above.

10. And you thought Mordor was fiction.

11. A volcano in mid-eruption.

12. The rain falling in just one place.

13. Humbling.

14. Not an umbrella, but a jellyfish.

15. A desert-covered road in Dubai.

16. Thor, is that you?

17. A terrifyingly huge wave.

18. Roots like molten metal.

19. Not a waterfall you want to mess with.