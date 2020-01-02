We're finally in it. The big one - 2020 baby! Unfortunately, a lot of the dreams and aspirations we had as a collective nation aren't anywhere close to being achieved. Ah well, people can dream right? Which is exactly what the folks at Reddit and Twitter have been doing!

Damn, Bangalore is popping! This is it guys, we're in the future.

Guwahati's got its game on! 2020, you magical beauty.

We've truly come so far! Remember all that poverty, debt, and unemployment we had in 2019? Feels like a bad dream now doesn't it?

We are now superpower !! pic.twitter.com/iSucGTUtHA — 5 Trillion_Onions™️ (💜) (🏴) (@5TrillionOnions) December 31, 2019

All our problems, wiped out as if Thanos just snapped a finger.

IT'S 12:00am JAN 1 2020 IN INDIA RIGHT NOW, WHICH MEANS... ZOMG INDIA IS NOW A GLOBAL SUPERPOWER pic.twitter.com/dWAuevWvMA — おむつファックボーイ (@omutsufuckboy) December 31, 2019

India has truly adopted the oft-repeated phrase 'New year, new me'. We could all learn from that.

First selfie of Modiji in 2020 when India becomes Superpower pic.twitter.com/uoYrpO1oQE — 🌈G U M R A H (@Nonveg_ladka13) January 1, 2020

Just look out the window, just look at all our perfect roads, ample green cover, prosperous people. Honestly, we should feel lucky to be alive.

Even the ghats in Varanasi have got that never-before-seen glossy sheen.

Varanasi city on the bank of river Ganges on 01.01.2020. The city is also the home constituency of the prime minister of India, Mr Modi#IndiaSuperpower2020



Plz show it to the world that we are now a superpower. pic.twitter.com/l88uce1bwL — Kungfu Pasmanda (@AnisShafiullah) December 31, 2019

Everything works at prime optimum speed now - our trains, our elevators, our minds. There's been a paradigm shift in what it means to be Indian.

Amethi on 31st December night Vs Amethi on 1January 2020....#SuperPower2020 pic.twitter.com/HdbmpKo29v — अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 2, 2020

The golden age is here guys. The global superpowers will have to take us seriously now. We've arrived, and how!





Anyway, extended joke over. Time to go back to our sad lives.