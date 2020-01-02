We're finally in it. The big one - 2020 baby! Unfortunately, a lot of the dreams and aspirations we had as a collective nation aren't anywhere close to being achieved. Ah well, people can dream right? Which is exactly what the folks at Reddit and Twitter have been doing!
Damn, Bangalore is popping! This is it guys, we're in the future.
Guwahati's got its game on! 2020, you magical beauty.
We've truly come so far! Remember all that poverty, debt, and unemployment we had in 2019? Feels like a bad dream now doesn't it?
Happy new year to All my Friends !— 5 Trillion_Onions™️ (💜) (🏴) (@5TrillionOnions) December 31, 2019
2020
We are now superpower !! pic.twitter.com/iSucGTUtHA
All our problems, wiped out as if Thanos just snapped a finger.
IT'S 12:00am JAN 1 2020 IN INDIA RIGHT NOW, WHICH MEANS... ZOMG INDIA IS NOW A GLOBAL SUPERPOWER pic.twitter.com/dWAuevWvMA— おむつファックボーイ (@omutsufuckboy) December 31, 2019
India has truly adopted the oft-repeated phrase 'New year, new me'. We could all learn from that.
Just look out the window, just look at all our perfect roads, ample green cover, prosperous people. Honestly, we should feel lucky to be alive.
Even the ghats in Varanasi have got that never-before-seen glossy sheen.
Varanasi city on the bank of river Ganges on 01.01.2020. The city is also the home constituency of the prime minister of India, Mr Modi#IndiaSuperpower2020— Kungfu Pasmanda (@AnisShafiullah) December 31, 2019
Plz show it to the world that we are now a superpower. pic.twitter.com/l88uce1bwL
Everything works at prime optimum speed now - our trains, our elevators, our minds. There's been a paradigm shift in what it means to be Indian.
Reporting from India, we're now a Superpower #SuperPower2020 pic.twitter.com/SX1M4XqUco— Nilu (@nileshm127) January 1, 2020
Amethi on 31st December night Vs Amethi on 1January 2020....#SuperPower2020 pic.twitter.com/HdbmpKo29v— अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 2, 2020
The golden age is here guys. The global superpowers will have to take us seriously now. We've arrived, and how!