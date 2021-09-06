Sometimes you stumble across things online that make you wonder how in the world do they amount to what they amount to? Especially if those items are so desi that you can find them at almost every local market near you!

So, here are a couple of the most expensive items that will have every desi person scratching their head. Take a look.

1. The humble charpai

In India, something like this can be found for ₹5K. But a store in New Zealand is selling a charpai for $800. Yep, you heard that right. A plain ol' charpai for hundreds of dollars.

2. A solid kurta

Every desi girl knows that a nice, pretty kurta can be found for about ₹700 or a little more. But Gucci was selling a kaftan kind of kurta for ₹2.5 lakh. This is the epitome of exaggeration. I could go to Lajpat Nagar and find something similar tomorrow!

3. The southern lungi

Apparently, Zara was selling lungi style skirts for ₹4990. But like, please try heading out to a good handloom store, you'll easily find a basic lungi for around ₹800 and up.

4. The evergreen saree

The collaboration between H&M and Sabyasachi had a saree that was priced at ₹9999. And some would say, sure it's a grand collab, and the price is justified. Except, the saree looks like something all our grandmas would have in their closets. It can be found for ₹2K pretty easily.

I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021

5. The desi phoolon wala kambal

Balenciaga came out with bags that are priced at ₹2 Lakh and they look like one of those desi blanket holders. But here is the thing, these bags (that come for free with the blankets), can be found for about ₹500 and up in our country.

6. The good ol' turban

We all know that a basic turban can be found at about These Gucci turbans were being sold at around ₹50K and were also called out for cultural appropriation.

7. Our parents' sabzi mandi thaila

Another super desi looking bag that Balenciaga came out with was priced at ₹1.5 lakh. And yes, you're not mistaken, it does look like a thaila that we take to the sabzi mandi. And you don't need me to tell you that a grocery thaila, can be found for ₹200 at every nook and corner.

Maybe us Indians have been ahead of time and a lot of civilisations, so these are just our basics!