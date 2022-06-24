Did you know? Thanks to inflation, every 90s kid's prized possession now costs almost double the amount. Gen Z, gear up to channel your inner Boomer because a Twitter user just pointed out that apparently our beloved Add gel pen will now burn a hole in your pocket of a whopping 40 bucks. WTF!

Check out the Tweet here:

Today I learnt that an Ad Gel pen now costs Rs. 40. 40 RUPEES FOR AD GEL PEN — Ruchita (@roocheetah) June 23, 2022

Forty rupees for an Add gel pen is crazy talk. I'd pay like twenty tops. Now I get why my mom would present me with an ass-whopping every time I asked for a new pen. Wow, Raashi do you hear yourself?

Naturally, like me Twitter also entered the humaare zamaane mein era:

It costed 15/20 rupees when I was in school omg — Jaishree Kumar (@jkwritesstuff) June 23, 2022

I used to think a 20 rs pen was ✨ expensive✨ when I was in school — Titash (@unzeroed) June 23, 2022

40 me to Pilot V5/7 aa jata tha! — Saurabh (@thesaurabh) June 23, 2022

Inflation is real.



Sorry for being too old like a dadaji, but hamare zamane main I used to get it for 12₹. pic.twitter.com/ROyV3cDWD9 — Cheese stuck on the 🍕 box's roof (@_bha1) June 23, 2022

The refill costs 25 rupees for the Add Achievers 🥲 — Indrajeet Deshpande (@IndrajeetAD) June 23, 2022

Yaar, kab aur kidhar? Yeh pen aaya market main 1996/97 main aur tab se 20 rupaye ka tha. Tab main school main tha aur 20 rupaye ka pen ghanta milna tha mujhe 😥 — Pravin Subramanian (@SubbuScribbles) June 23, 2022

mai toh ameer hu, tum log dekh lo apna



/s pic.twitter.com/apdNgYdfP5 — walter white🏹 (@DettolPaani) June 23, 2022

yaar yeh itna mast hota thha par 40 kab hogya bhai — Laila (@letmesleepya) June 23, 2022

Trimax is better — Aditya Dhikle (@adityadhiklebn) June 23, 2022

I bought it Rs 60. — Anil365KA (@anildirects) June 23, 2022

20 rs to 40 😭 https://t.co/Uoak7tLKzb — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) June 24, 2022

Makes me remember what's with Reynolds and Rorito Nowadays, Thought Reynolds changed to Rorito, But now seeing both the company names again 😅🙆‍♂️. https://t.co/hKHjRU93rA — RJVV55 🇮🇳🏏🦁 (@RJVV55) June 24, 2022

I wonder how much Parker pens cost now. Still remember they used to start from ₹100 when I was a kid, and my tuition teacher would give one to the student who scored the highest marks in an exam https://t.co/AG8qJ9Xkjn — Xi Simping (@micky864) June 24, 2022

Bc 40 mein to Trimax+ 1 refill leta tha mein https://t.co/4egrmB2r0F — biryaniftw (@abroadwaladesi) June 23, 2022

Everyone in the comments

"When I was in school it was 20 Rs. I'm so old😭😭"



I used to buy it for Rs 10 when I was in school 💀 https://t.co/SdmN4P8ijN — TanFab4 (@tanfab4) June 24, 2022

Holy shit... that's 4x what I had once paid for🤯🤯 https://t.co/N5XC0EuRNY — Siddhanta (@Sidpanjr) June 24, 2022

even during school times it was a premium pen. tab ₹20-25 ki thi which was too much. https://t.co/x69VC3ILIP — कृष्णकर्णामृतम् ❁ (@brownianeffect) June 23, 2022

I feel so old I remember 12 for the pen and 6 for refills 😭 https://t.co/r9uaqUkgik — Anirudh (@Ani_thingGoes) June 23, 2022

*Me a Goldex Klear user trying to figure what the actual fuck is Ad Gel Pen https://t.co/V38aYk6y4b — Harsh Pathak (@whoharshpathak) June 23, 2022

Ahh, this brings back memories of that asshole spoilt brat in class who would loudly boast about their elaborate pen collection from Canada and the US and all you would have is your trusted Add gel pen. Is bragging about pens still a thing or is it all about likes and followers now?