Amitabh Bachchan is very passionate about Twitter.
He maintains a tweet count and threatens to quit when his follower count starts dropping. The same passion and thought isn't always reflected in his tweets though.
For instance, he posted this today:
🤣🤣🤣🤣— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020
It was like a virtual 'go figure' to all his followers.
Now I think he does this on purpose as it must be really fun to see how people react. But that's what I think. People have their own theories and opinions.
Sir is laughing and asking us to laugh— 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 (@LegendComesOnce) March 26, 2020
Kya pta, kal ho na ho.
😁😁😁😁😁😁😀😀😀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Big B pic.twitter.com/O9zfHbCWMm— Rishi (@SunoRishi) March 26, 2020
no tweet number,— 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 🇮🇳🚩 (@hypernationalst) March 26, 2020
nothing direct kaise hans sakte ho aap????
Account hacked?!— jayparmar (@DJayparmar) March 26, 2020