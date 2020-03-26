Amitabh Bachchan is very passionate about Twitter.

He maintains a tweet count and threatens to quit when his follower count starts dropping. The same passion and thought isn't always reflected in his tweets though.

For instance, he posted this today:

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020

It was like a virtual 'go figure' to all his followers.

Now I think he does this on purpose as it must be really fun to see how people react. But that's what I think. People have their own theories and opinions.

That Reaction when u know u saved millions coz Indians will be happy by thali banging — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) March 26, 2020

Sir is laughing and asking us to laugh



Kya pta, kal ho na ho.



😁😁😁😁😁😁😀😀😀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 (@LegendComesOnce) March 26, 2020

When Modiji said "Achhe din aane vale hai" https://t.co/r5360OjJgc — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 26, 2020

Sooryavansham ayi hui hai kya@SonyMAX pe? — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) March 26, 2020

Laughter is best medicine but laughing alone on joke is not good sir — Jaya (@JustJaya_) March 26, 2020

no tweet number,

nothing direct kaise hans sakte ho aap???? — 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 🇮🇳🚩 (@hypernationalst) March 26, 2020

Account hacked?! — jayparmar (@DJayparmar) March 26, 2020

Or maybe, it is for Rajdeep Sardesai, who still thinks this is a crying emoji.