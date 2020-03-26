Amitabh Bachchan is very passionate about Twitter.

He maintains a tweet count and threatens to quit when his follower count starts dropping. The same passion and thought isn't always reflected in his tweets though.

For instance, he posted this today:

It was like a virtual 'go figure' to all his followers. 

Now I think he does this on purpose as it must be really fun to see how people react. But that's what I think. People have their own theories and opinions.

Or maybe, it is for Rajdeep Sardesai, who still thinks this is a crying emoji.