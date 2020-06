By now, we've resigned ourselves to the fact that 2020 is one of the most insane years many of us have experienced. The constant barrage of shocking news has made us numb to anything but the worst of the worst. That means it's also harder for us to sort the fact from the fiction - in this case regarding news headlines. So, are these shockers real, or did you just get bamboozled?

True False

True False

True False

True False

True False

True False

True False

True False

True False