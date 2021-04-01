Are These Actual Headlines Or Were We Able To Fool You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Is it just me, or is the world getting stranger by the second? Whatever be the case, there is no denying the fact that some pretty weird things happen across the globe, some of which are listed below. And others are just the result of my overactive imagination. If you think you can spot the difference, take the quiz:

1. A thief fell asleep while robbing a cop's house. via iStock Yes, that happened. What a joke!

2. A man slipped and broke his knee while saving his friend from what he believed was a blast, only to discover later that it was just a car backfiring. via os.clinic Yup, that happened. What a joke!

3. A woman stepped out of her house despite being COVID positive because she "desperately" needed her nails done. via ToolBoxStudioSalon Yes, that happened. What a joke!

4. During assembly polls, a political candidate promised free tickets for the 2022 Qatar Football World Cup if elected. via Medium Yes, that happened. What a joke!

5. A wedding was called off when the groom's father eloped with the bride's mother. via Herecomestheguide Yes, that happened. What a joke!

6. On the day of the wedding, the groom called off the marriage because the bride wore a lehenga of the same colour as that of the football group he hates. He'd apparently warned the bride beforehand, but she thought he was "joking". via Bridal Ethnic Yes, that happened. What a joke!

7. During a Zoom call meeting, a man forgot to mute his mic and slept. While the camera was off, his snores became the unexpected and unwanted background score for the meeting. via Femina Yes, that happened. What a joke!

8. Only 3 out of 200 participants showed up to compete for the title of 'Pad'shah, at the Surat chapter of India's What The Fart Competition. via mic Yes, that happened. What a joke!

9. A woman's friends turn up to surprise and support her during her audition at a singing competition but she screams so loudly on seeing them, that she loses her voice before the audition. via UPMC Yes, that happened. What a joke!

10. A private airline with 69 passengers landed in the wrong city, over 250 kms away from the actual destination. via Kotak Yes, that happened. What a joke!

11. A woman who went “missing” while on holiday in Iceland accidentally joined her own search party. via Mental Floss Yes, that happened. What a joke!