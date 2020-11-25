Are You A Fuckboi, Softboi Or Sadboi? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Softboi, fuckboi, sadboi - I am sure you have heard these terms in casual conversations or read them while scrolling through Instagram. But the lines between them can be a little blurred, so here is an explanation.



Fuckboy: Someone who is only interested in sex.



Softboi: Manipulative fucker who guilt-trips you, gaslights you, and then dumps you. Sex yahan bhi agenda hai.



Sadboi: Someone who has been gaslit and dumped. Basically, pyaar see inka vishwaas uth gaya hai. But sex...

Now that you know what these terms mean, the question is, could you be one of them? Take this quiz and find out.

1. What kind of music do you listen to when you're drunk? via Metro Nothing like a melodious ghazal with glass(es) of whisky Weeknd's entire album, because I am a motherf*cking starboy Jazz. I like to keep it classy

2. Your partner is upset over some work stuff. What do you do? via Netflix Tell them everyone's professional life sucks Ask them to chill out, what's the big deal? Main kya bolun main khud dukhi hun

3. What do you do when a person you've been talking to, stops responding? via GIPHY I call them instead of texting. Works I block them because dude, WTF? Tell them they can't do this. It's completely unfair and unacceptable

4. Which one of these shows would be your guilty pleasure? via Reddit Bigg Boss Roadies Indian Matchmaking

5. What do you do in your free time? via Unsplash Search for potential matches on dating apps Read the synopsis of shows I told everyone I have seen Catch up on some sleep

6. What do you do after a fight with your partner? via Catch News Cry Try to sort out my side of things Not say much and let time do its thing

7. How do you like to celebrate your birthdays? via Tenor I say kuch matt karna please but I want my friends to do something ya It's my day, I need special treatment Nothing special, it's just like any other day

8. Which one of these do you fear the most? via Tenor Getting wrinkles The possibility that I will always be lonely That I will have no one to share my problems with

9. Which one of these is your favourite character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S via Marie Claire Ross Chandler Joey