Are You A Fuckboi, Softboi Or Sadboi? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Softboi, fuckboi, sadboi - I am sure you have heard these terms in casual conversations or read them while scrolling through Instagram. But the lines between them can be a little blurred, so here is an explanation.
Fuckboy: Someone who is only interested in sex.
Softboi: Manipulative fucker who guilt-trips you, gaslights you, and then dumps you. Sex yahan bhi agenda hai.
Sadboi: Someone who has been gaslit and dumped. Basically, pyaar see inka vishwaas uth gaya hai. But sex...
Now that you know what these terms mean, the question is, could you be one of them? Take this quiz and find out.
1. What kind of music do you listen to when you're drunk?
2. Your partner is upset over some work stuff. What do you do?
3. What do you do when a person you've been talking to, stops responding?
4. Which one of these shows would be your guilty pleasure?
5. What do you do in your free time?
6. What do you do after a fight with your partner?
7. How do you like to celebrate your birthdays?
8. Which one of these do you fear the most?
9. Which one of these is your favourite character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S
10. Which among these Akshay Kumar movies do you like the best?
Result