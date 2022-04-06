Are You An Internet Troll? This Quiz Will 'Help' You Find Out

Just click on points you believe to be true about yourself.

You have nothing to contribute but quite a bit to say when you see a post.

Your penis once fell off after a woman corrected you.

You want a straight pride.

Every time you start losing an argument you say, 'But what about...'

You like sliding into DMs.

You live in a basement.

You have a Joaquin Phoenix Joker display picture unironically.

You live under a bridge like an actual troll.

You let the victims of sexual assault, rape and other forms of harassment know that 'it's their fault'.

You make your mom jokes, when you run out of comebacks.

You tend to get personal every time you get into an argument on Twitter.

You think matriarchy has replaced patriarchy and that's why feminism needs to be stopped.

Every time a cricketer says, don't hurt animals during festivals, you take it as a personal attack.

You still hashtag 'Not all men.'

You feel compelled to talk about what an actress wore/wears every time they say something you don't agree with.

You have told Sania Mirza that she's not a real Indian at least once.

You tell people to stop eating meat to protect your delicate sentiments.

You say random stuff like 'Reservation is the cause of casteism'.

You have at least once said 'ancient Indians were the masters of science' and we invented everything.

You have gone out on record saying the Taj Mahal used to be a temple.

You tell people the pandemic is over.

You think gay people existing makes other people gay.

You go around yelling about how gay marriages ruin the sanctimony of marriage.

You deny the existence of marital rape.

You get jealous every time you hear about an inter-caste/ inter-religion marriage.

You root for war because you think a war between two nuclear-powered countries would be like a scene from Border.

You are the guy that shouts 'Gay' every time two men say thoughtful things to each other.

You have asked someone to 'Be a man'.

You separated the art from the artist and applauded when Loius CK wins a Grammy.

You have spent the last night watching The Joe Rogan podcast and now will use those talking points in every debate you have.

You really believe Yoga is a legit cure for depression/ You tell people depression is not real.

You keep commenting on Kohli's Insta page asking him to not listen to Anushka Sharma, his wife.

You are really keen to comment on the shapes of people's bodies, the colour of their skin, their religion, caste etc.