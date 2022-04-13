A person named Amba, with the username @MumbaiCentral, tweeted about how the Delhi Airport website allows people to track their lost belongings on their website. She wrote that:
One can just key in a random date and enjoy secondhand embarrassment/anxiety at the number of things people have left behind at the airport.
Soon after, netizens started commenting about the bizarre things they found on the list on Delhi Airport's official website. While some of the answers were rib-tickling, several others were quite shocking. Here are some of the best responses:
They traced and got me my iPad back— Fascist Are People Too (@CworeRedux) April 12, 2022
How do people just manage to lose passports without losing their shit?! https://t.co/HfPfylmlL6 pic.twitter.com/1eqhDYhLvl— Life of an extra-ordinary boy (@BholeChatture) April 12, 2022
Hope this person finds his 👂 https://t.co/Qlwr3E6JNA pic.twitter.com/wq2LKC7dwy— Akhil Tandulwadikar (@drunkcaveman) April 12, 2022
a) This is a great time suck.— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 12, 2022
b) Of all the wallets & laptops & phones that people have left behind, I feel saddest for the person who forgot an entire box of mangoes smh. https://t.co/GA1H0dmX55 pic.twitter.com/H4htTLB0x9
This, liquor, and belt are wild. pic.twitter.com/ebVEQmEbSV— Life of an extra-ordinary boy (@BholeChatture) April 12, 2022
😂😂😂😂— Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) April 12, 2022
You can check the lost and found page yourself here. All you need to do is enter the terminal number and a date. That's all.
