There's no doubt that travelling is full of hassles as we are always carrying a lot of things and we usually forget something behind before boarding a flight. However, Delhi Airport is here to save the day as it keeps a track of things that have been lost.

A person named Amba, with the username @MumbaiCentral, tweeted about how the Delhi Airport website allows people to track their lost belongings on their website. She wrote that:

One can just key in a random date and enjoy secondhand embarrassment/anxiety at the number of things people have left behind at the airport.

Soon after, netizens started commenting about the bizarre things they found on the list on Delhi Airport's official website. While some of the answers were rib-tickling, several others were quite shocking. Here are some of the best responses:

They traced and got me my iPad back — Fascist Are People Too (@CworeRedux) April 12, 2022

How do people just manage to lose passports without losing their shit?! https://t.co/HfPfylmlL6 pic.twitter.com/1eqhDYhLvl — Life of an extra-ordinary boy (@BholeChatture) April 12, 2022

Whisky bottle and laptops.

Go and claim by showing boarding pass. https://t.co/emmicJkku2 pic.twitter.com/3xlDiDaM2N — Jagmeet Singh ਜਗਮੀਤ (@_jagmeetmangat) April 12, 2022

Looks like from all the missing items in a month, Delhi airport can open a second hand phoenix mall https://t.co/ENUtErwaf3 — Pongal Vadai (@pongal_vadai) April 12, 2022

a) This is a great time suck.



b) Of all the wallets & laptops & phones that people have left behind, I feel saddest for the person who forgot an entire box of mangoes smh. https://t.co/GA1H0dmX55 pic.twitter.com/H4htTLB0x9 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 12, 2022

This, liquor, and belt are wild. pic.twitter.com/ebVEQmEbSV — Life of an extra-ordinary boy (@BholeChatture) April 12, 2022

You can check the lost and found page yourself here. All you need to do is enter the terminal number and a date. That's all.

You can check the entire thread here:

Have you ever left something at the airport? Let us know in the comments!