Nostradamus doesn't have a monopoly on predicting the future. In fact, neither does The Simpsons. There's countless people who claim to see past their years, and most are frauds and con artists. Once in a while however, some things stand out.

People are freaking out over a book called End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World, written by Sylvia Browne in 2008, that purportedly predicted the coronavirus outbreak this year.

The excerpt from the book reads,

In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes resisting all known treatments.

The symptoms all sound pretty familiar, the year is spot-on, and it even says the illness is resistant to treatments.

However, considering this was written at the time of the SARS outbreak in 2008, it is also possible that this was an educated guess, based on previous outbreak patterns.

The excerpt also says,

Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrives, attack again ten years later and then disappear completely.

The entire bit has people on the internet scrambling to understand whether this person actually can predict the future, or if the whole thing is just pure coincidence.

So now, we wait for the sudden vanishing of this mystical virus. — Joshua McMuffins (@McMiniMuffins) March 5, 2020

That’s so surprising & relaxing at the same time. — प्रनोती/Pranoti🇮🇳 (@pranotilotlikar) March 4, 2020

😳😳 Is this book real? — Nimish Goyal (@nimish1985) March 4, 2020

crazy shit. must be lucky guess🤔 — R (@rj_blackwhite8) March 5, 2020

Toss enough shit against the wall, and eventually something will stick. Just like Nostradamus and every other "seer", she's a fraud that gets lucky from time to time. At least her "prediction" wasn't vague like good old Nostra-boy. — zedchuva 🚜 (@zedchuva) March 6, 2020

WTF !! — Jibraan Seth | YES Bank Manager (@Jibraan_Seth) March 4, 2020

Snopes, a site dedicated to fact-finding and debunking, has said that the book and the excerpt are definitely real. However, they say it was more of a random claim than a real prediction.

We don't know what's true, but it's definitely caught people's attention at a time when almost anything related to this illness is catching headlines.