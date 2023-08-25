India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 recently landed on the lunar south node. It’s a historic moment for us as a nation and for humanity at large. And what seems to have made this an even sweeter achievement is how people from different countries are appreciating the mission landing. Take for instance Pakistan’s positive reaction to Chandrayaan-3. Some are downright witty, while others are sweet and endearing.

Which is why we’re curated a few of them, for you to read/watch and absorb the love from! Take a look:

1. A good sense of humour will probably save the world one day.

Meanwhile, the Sense of Humor of Pakistani People are always top class. This on Chandrayaan pic.twitter.com/Y127YPeyIv — Joy (@Joydas) August 23, 2023

2. Couples who cheer others on together are a vibe.

3. Thank you, appreciate your love padosi.

4. Glad to have these two be a part of our happiness.

5. I guess we both have our own kinds of moons then, don’t we?

Chalo india jaye chaand py, hum fawad khan ko dekh k khush ho letay hajn. — shizza (@Imissbluey) August 24, 2023

6. What an honourable moment.

What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 23, 2023

How adorable are these?