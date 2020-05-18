As kids, we all did the same kind of random things that made absolutely no sense. You see, when you're young, stuff like drinking water out of a wine glass pretending it is alcohol brings joy.

I thought it would be good to look at some of those activities.

1. Putting a clutch on our lips. 

That was just us getting used to pain. *Sigh*

things we all did as kids
Source: Minilua

2. Stacking up plastic chairs and then trying to figure out a way to get on top.

Bohot thrilling hota tha honestly.

plastic hairs on top of each other
Source: USin 98

3. Screaming in front of a farata at shadis.

Yodeling ka shauk purana hai. 

singing in front of a fan
Source: joseelruizmartinez/wordpress

4. Putting face between bar grills.

Gotta admit I still do it. Maza aata hai.

And they used to be these ones.

Putting face between bar grills
Source: Indiamart

5. Failed attempt at cartwheel.

Ye dekho? Dekha? Dekha?

Failed attempt at cartwheel
Source: Knot

6. Bowling in the air.

A yorker, always.

bowling action
Source: Google Sites

7. Putting fevicol on our hands and then peeling it off.

It's called manicure, look it up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i24TR6eblEg
Source: YouTube/COLORME

8. Trying to walk on specific tiles otherwise current lagega.

Root of my anxiety issues lol (*cries*).

Trying to walk on specific tiles otherwise current lagega
Source: Indiamart

9. Trying to pierce skin with a needle.

Please tell me everyone did this and I wasn't a freak.

Sticking pins through skin from r/nostalgia

10. Placing colour *what is it called* on top of each other.

Apna burj khalifa.

stacking colour pencils
Source: Amazon

11. Pretending to smoke when it's foggy outside.

Bachpan se buri adatein.

via MEME

12. Poking eraser with pencil.

Iska koi point hai? Humein bohot lagta tha.

13. Skipping steps on stairs.

Gotta get that adrenaline rush.

Skipping steps on stairs
Source: Reddit

Those were the days.