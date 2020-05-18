As kids, we all did the same kind of random things that made absolutely no sense. You see, when you're young, stuff like drinking water out of a wine glass pretending it is alcohol brings joy.

I thought it would be good to look at some of those activities.

1. Putting a clutch on our lips.

That was just us getting used to pain. *Sigh*

2. Stacking up plastic chairs and then trying to figure out a way to get on top.

Bohot thrilling hota tha honestly.

3. Screaming in front of a farata at shadis.

Yodeling ka shauk purana hai.

4. Putting face between bar grills.

Gotta admit I still do it. Maza aata hai.



And they used to be these ones.

5. Failed attempt at cartwheel.

Ye dekho? Dekha? Dekha?

6. Bowling in the air.

A yorker, always.

7. Putting fevicol on our hands and then peeling it off.

It's called manicure, look it up.

8. Trying to walk on specific tiles otherwise current lagega.

Root of my anxiety issues lol (*cries*).

9. Trying to pierce skin with a needle.

Please tell me everyone did this and I wasn't a freak.

10. Placing colour *what is it called* on top of each other.

Apna burj khalifa.

11. Pretending to smoke when it's foggy outside.

Bachpan se buri adatein.

12. Poking eraser with pencil.

Iska koi point hai? Humein bohot lagta tha.

Y’all used to poke you pencil into an eraser #iaintforget pic.twitter.com/1FUmN8IzAz — Ibon (@hellopeople_uwu) March 20, 2020

13. Skipping steps on stairs.

Gotta get that adrenaline rush.

Those were the days.