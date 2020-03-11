Sometimes, the thing you love hurts you the most. It's definitely a dick move, but considering we're talking about the coronavirus, I guess 'dick move' sounds about right.

According to Bloomberg, the Council on Foreign Relations has canceled a roundtable called 'Doing Business Under Coronavirus' scheduled in New York due to the spread of - you guessed it - coronavirus.

Over the last few days, several events such as music festivals and other large gatherings have been cancelled due to the illness.

Several other corporate events in the US have also been cancelled, affecting over 1 million people. The irony of a coronavirus conference getting cancelled due to the virus itself however, is straight sitcom material.

Let's hope we come out of the other end of this pandemic alive - imagine the memes!