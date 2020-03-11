Sometimes, the thing you love hurts you the most. It's definitely a dick move, but considering we're talking about the coronavirus, I guess 'dick move' sounds about right. 

According to Bloomberg, the Council on Foreign Relations has canceled a roundtable called 'Doing Business Under Coronavirus' scheduled in New York due to the spread of - you guessed it - coronavirus.

Over the last few days, several events such as music festivals and other large gatherings have been cancelled due to the illness. 

Source: Qz

Several other corporate events in the US have also been cancelled, affecting over 1 million people. The irony of a coronavirus conference getting cancelled due to the virus itself however, is straight sitcom material.

Source: Lee Health

Let's hope we come out of the other end of this pandemic alive - imagine the memes!