Howsoever complicated it may be, Math is probably my favourite subject from 2023. And it’s not because of any serious theoretical explanations but simply because the number of peculiar acts and logics we’ve linked with Mathematics this year is off the charts. We know what girl math is. We also know what boy math is. But now, there’s this new term associated with an uncanny understanding between cousins (and almost cousins), and it’s called, you know it already – Cousin Math.