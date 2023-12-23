Howsoever complicated it may be, Math is probably my favourite subject from 2023. And it’s not because of any serious theoretical explanations but simply because the number of peculiar acts and logics we’ve linked with Mathematics this year is off the charts. We know what girl math is. We also know what boy math is. But now, there’s this new term associated with an uncanny understanding between cousins (and almost cousins), and it’s called, you know it already – Cousin Math.
Cousin Math resides in solidarity. You may or may not be my real cousin, but if we’ve spent a significant amount of time together and love each other to death, you are family. Here are 10 Cousin Math logics people have shared on X that make all the sense.
If our parents are beefing that’s none of our business 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/VmpaiAggFN— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 21, 2023
If my mama and yo mama been friends since before we was born, you my cousin https://t.co/YlTd3yXAsd— Sundaye (@BrightLikeSunny) December 21, 2023
If we want something, I’ll ask your parents and you ask mine https://t.co/vDDS6f45LS— DP¹⁶ 👾 (@DP1605_) December 22, 2023
If we grew up together, we siblings. https://t.co/jIkKvdDNCc— Coach B (@T_Brister11) December 21, 2023
If you mess with one of us, you’ve summoned 20 of us https://t.co/qrGPit4Nhd— Sara Seehusen (@sararoxsox) December 21, 2023
If none of you are attending the family gathering, then count me out too. https://t.co/6n2NjjcSHn— Habibatoo (@_Bimbimmm) December 22, 2023
If our moms have been friends since high school we’re cousins https://t.co/kq51JVbcpg— ACB (@ChastityA_) December 21, 2023
The eldest cousin pays for everything for everyone.— Aquila Farrell l Black Fashion Designer (@AquilaFarrell) December 21, 2023
You either like a stranger or like a sibling https://t.co/R2v9Wytd0H— The Ashen Chevalier (@BroRonoaZoro) December 22, 2023
We grew up next door to each other, we cousins https://t.co/d8oLNXsqKk— Traveling Tee (@hungrybutfine) December 22, 2023
Don’t know about you, but these Math logics are simply on point!