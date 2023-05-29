The metro rail is one of Delhi’s most important aspects. When we talk about public transportation in the capital, most people think of the DMRC. In fact, it’s so popular, that most Delhiites hardly know that the Northern Railway is a central transportation facility for the city. This tweet by @tkmiokay, where she’s posted a picture of a local train, proves that most Delhi folks have no clue about the NR!

For a second i thought i was back in Mumbai 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rAYw9HghYp — Tanvi (@Tkmiokay) May 26, 2023

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the picture that Tanvi has captioned, “For a second I thought I was back in Mumbai.” Many people got a quick wake-up call about the existence of the Northern Rail and people do in fact use the local train.

the fuck, isn't this a western line train — every tweet, every timeline, all at ones and zeros (@CigLox) May 26, 2023

No dude it's NR – Northern Railway, goes to faridabad and nearby ncr regions i suppose — Tanvi (@Tkmiokay) May 26, 2023

The #Originals from DELHI know about it!



Back in the 90s, the local trains in Delhi; popularly known as 'EMUs' were the preferred mode to connect with satellite towns and parts of Delhi. @IndianRailMedia @RailwayNorthern #Delhi — unknown 🧡 (@unknownpajama) May 28, 2023

people from mumbai when they realise other cities like hyderabad, delhi, kolkata, etc. have local trains https://t.co/LHpuXHfTLr pic.twitter.com/GXWnksMZBy — َ (@queef1ng) May 28, 2023

Damn it's literally Mumbai Local just W replaced by N https://t.co/q3gblt8d4N — ' (@jeenelagahun) May 27, 2023

Lol , people didn't knew Delhi mein local chalti h 😭😭😭. https://t.co/n7vZJM4TF3 — Pratap (@pratmist) May 27, 2023

This could have salvaged my relationship with delhi😩 https://t.co/wvzerzQoLF — ann (@angymaau) May 27, 2023

I'm starting to think all metropolitan city people are just annoying https://t.co/FydwJ9Pm0I — sam || 24×7 Ponniyin Selvan party (@desertxroses) May 27, 2023

DELHI HAS LOCAL TRAINS?????? HOW I AM LEARNING THIS TODAY? https://t.co/GYBqucnZGR — Rajat (@RajjoUnchained) May 27, 2023

no fucking way that’s true https://t.co/InhrIcelTT — chef yuri (@theleoszn) May 27, 2023

Itne khaali jagah dekh ke how can you think it’s Mumbai?! https://t.co/h1La3AWz7Z — Sparsh (@SparshMufc) May 27, 2023

Haan delhi mei bhi local trains hai if you guys didn’t know https://t.co/g9tUubaOpw — Shan (@ghoomarjhoomar) May 26, 2023

Now I am wondering what other things do we not know about our hometowns and cities?