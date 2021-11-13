It's a funny world that we live in. But it's funnier to see people making fool of themselves and being totally unaware about it. This Twitter account -1000 IQ has shared some Twitter moments that are dumb enough to make your stomach hurt with laughter!
1. Too stupid to understand you've been made a fool of.
July 27, 2021
2. The hottest party of the decade, quite literally.
August 2, 2021
3. I don't really get it how's it cool to not carry a goddamn umbrella when it's pouring!
August 17, 2021
4. Smooth decisions can be risky at times.
July 18, 2021
5. Realisation is important. Full marks.
July 26, 2021
6. Raisin' some important issue here.
August 6, 2021
7. Prince, we don't really trust.
July 6, 2021
8. No that's NOT how it works!
August 8, 2021
9. You got to be kidding.
August 31, 2021
10. This one's wrong on so many levels.
July 7, 2021
11. My teammates in a group project who think they contribute enough.
A picture worth one million words pic.twitter.com/G25DFxL6e1— -1000IQ (@1000IQMoments) July 31, 2021
12. Accurate reflection of stupidity.
September 4, 2021
13. Not all goodbyes hurt.
July 17, 2021
14. Mittens you mean??
July 5, 2021
15. Not his fault, though.
July 24, 2021
16. It's not allowed, fam.
July 15, 2021
17. sOmE iDiOt... well.
August 11, 2021
18. How odd!
August 13, 2021
19. This one never gets old LMAO.
July 8, 2021
20. Rose.
August 20, 2021
21. 01, 02, 03.... so many possibilities, duh.
July 14, 2021
22. Glad they didn't send 0022!
July 31, 2021
23. Chug it like..
August 14, 2021
Next time you think you aren't smart enough, revisit our article. Thanks.