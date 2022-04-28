Only Call Yourself A Gen Z, If You Can Score More Than 5 In This Emoji Quiz

The gap between Gen-Z and millenials is getting wider by the day. One of the points of contentions, except jeans, are emojis. While one generation considers the joint hands to be a high-five, the other half consider it a praying or requesting gesture.

Do you actually know the actual meanings of these commonly-used emojis? Let's find out!

1. What does this heart mean? via Emojipedia Dil me mere hai dard-e-disco Post-heartbreak *Downloading Bumble*

2. Sab kuch dhuaan dhuaan sa...what does it mean? via Emojipedia Delhi post-Diwali Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar hukkah bar Disappearing in a smoke

3. What does this emoji mean? via Emojipedia sigh of relief after taking off the mask smoking

4. Iska kya matlab hai? via Emojipedia Getting hypnotised Confusion Strange eye makeup

5. What do these emojis mean? via Emojipedia Pointing fingers in an argument Chalo ishq ladaaen sanam "I'm cute/innocent, listen to me"

6. When should you send this emoji? via Emojipedia While discussing vegetable shopping During a sexy times conversation While talking to your crush

7. When should you use this emoji? via Emojipedia When it's a hot day When you're embarassed While talking about Kareena Kapoor

8. What kind of text should you attach to this emoji? via Emojipedia "Oh, I forgot about that, I'm silly like that" "I'm cringing, please stop it" "Can you come over?"

9. What does it mean when someone uses ✨these✨? via Emojipedia They're being sarcastic They like sparkles Ye muskaan ki chamkaan kahi aur

10. When should you use this emoji? via Emojipedia On a hot day On your friend's new fiiiire photo Both

11. What situation calls for this emoji? via Emojipedia When you're being shady When singing Aankhon Mein Teri When saying "See you later"