A family dispute in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan has gone viral on the internet, and it's hard to comment on it. In the viral video, we see a group of women inside a gutter smashing each other's heads. Later, a man, which we assume is a relative, steps inside the gutter, and instead of putting a stop to it, he escalates the fight.

As per reports, the family was embroiled in a property dispute, and the next thing we see is a Wrestlemania happening inside a gutter.

Have a look: The fight continues as no one dares to step inside the gutter to stop it.

The video was shared on Twitter by The Fact Factory and has more than 155k views and 4k likes. The post caption read, "There was a dispute between Devrani-Jethani of Ajmer's crorepati house, while fighting fell into the drain."

Clearly, the video has gone viral, and people on Twitter have made different kinds of opinions about it. Some have called it the Multiverse of Madness, and others are just shocked, including us.



Wtf is this 🥹 https://t.co/2l2n2ICe1h — The Furious Panda🐼 (@imdeepak1229) June 18, 2022

What’s the use of those crores if they can’t even build railings or cover for the gutter… 🤷‍♂️🫣 https://t.co/oUjEiiwieJ — सौमित्र (@sam_1647) June 17, 2022

Fist fighting in drain has one benefit:



None dares to interfere. https://t.co/evpxIGzx1R — Free Thinker (@freethinker_ind) June 17, 2022

I shouldn't laugh at this but this is downright hilarious. https://t.co/ZbC63zmLKo — Mellowed Genie (@alladinsgenie4u) June 17, 2022

Joint families, what's stopping you from doing this? https://t.co/MOKtBNDuu6 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) June 18, 2022

I heard street fight but this one is drainage fight.. — Farmer Pegu (@FarmerPegu) June 17, 2022

what is happening in this country? 😱😱 https://t.co/PDllvOwvNB — Sidrah | سِدرَة (@SidrahDP) June 17, 2022

Someone says “are bahar nikalo inhe” other person replies “are kaun utre naale mein” — Rajmani (@recusant_raj) June 17, 2022

WWE GUTTERMANIA! — KB (@BaaghiKabira) June 17, 2022

News i don't want, news i need. https://t.co/vxtKf2UNyB — undefined (@waat_defaq) June 17, 2022

Damn I am running out of pop corn..😂😂😂 who needs to jhansi kee rani or Pritviraj....step aside bollywood.. https://t.co/cszZbq6CsE — Neelufisherman. (@neelufisherman) June 18, 2022

Wild wild Country https://t.co/Kzf0iQTszW — O my gwad️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@ChinmayaR_) June 17, 2022

Can you imagine a more eerie fight than this?



