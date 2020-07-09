The criminal underworld is a menacing enigma - ruled by the laws of omerta and portrayed as a scene of violence and fear, it's hard to shake off the image of an all-encompassing network of cold-blooded gangsters and criminal masterminds who won't flinch while pulling the trigger.
In Goa however, their notoriety might be somewhat dampened by the fact that the 2 top gangs there are called the Boom Boom gang and the Bang Bang gang. And they're apparently at war.
Goa's two leading gangs - Boom Boom vs Bang Bang. pic.twitter.com/1DjvujgkRA— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) July 9, 2020
They could've gone with anything. They could've been the Goa Gunslingers, or Konkani Kalamity (amazing names, you're welcome), but they were like fuck it, main Boom Boom, tu Bang Bang.
Obviously, the internet had some things to say.
Both gangs have been to Thailand🤣🤣— Pradeep suman (@pradeeep59) July 9, 2020
'What happened ?'— Arqum 🙌 (@Arqum4sure) July 9, 2020
'There's a gang fight going on.'
'Really ? What does it sound like ?'
'Boom-Boom Bang-Bang'
STOP PLEASE BOOM BOOM AND BANG BANG??? IM OBSESSED HOW DO I JOIN OMFG WHERE MY BOOM BOOM KING AT (im from bang bang obvs a modern day romeo and juliet)— KawaiiBloggerChan (@kawaiiblogger95) July 9, 2020
Compare this with UP's most (in)famous gang to date...the "Kacchha Baniyan Gang"— Prashant (@Prash260) July 9, 2020
What! Did 5 yr olds name the gangs? 😂😂😂— M Sharma (@mona1961talks) July 9, 2020
Onomatopoeia gangs— sharma_aatish (@HaanMainAatish) July 9, 2020
Bichhoo aur eagle gang khatam ho gye?— ऋषि (@heymaharishi) July 9, 2020
Who’s Side are you on ?— UNBEARABLE FC * (@conradbeckham) July 9, 2020
Around the millennium, it was Eagles vs Bichoo. That was the real deal.— Rajasaurus 🌸 (@panchhphoron) July 9, 2020
Sailaru sailare playing in the background— sommmething is fishy (@uppusepa) July 9, 2020
At the end of the day, those guys have guns and we don't so they can call themselves whatever they want!