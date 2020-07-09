The criminal underworld is a menacing enigma - ruled by the laws of omerta and portrayed as a scene of violence and fear, it's hard to shake off the image of an all-encompassing network of cold-blooded gangsters and criminal masterminds who won't flinch while pulling the trigger.

In Goa however, their notoriety might be somewhat dampened by the fact that the 2 top gangs there are called the Boom Boom gang and the Bang Bang gang. And they're apparently at war.

Goa's two leading gangs - Boom Boom vs Bang Bang. pic.twitter.com/1DjvujgkRA — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) July 9, 2020

They could've gone with anything. They could've been the Goa Gunslingers, or Konkani Kalamity (amazing names, you're welcome), but they were like fuck it, main Boom Boom, tu Bang Bang.

Obviously, the internet had some things to say.

what kind of slapstick-ass, west side story-ass, pompadour and cologne-ass, tapdancing fuckery is the goan underworld up to pic.twitter.com/vtMTZ1yVV0 — Gharial Housewives Of Beverly Hills (@nah_im_abdulla) July 9, 2020

Both gangs have been to Thailand🤣🤣 — Pradeep suman (@pradeeep59) July 9, 2020

'What happened ?'



'There's a gang fight going on.'



'Really ? What does it sound like ?'



'Boom-Boom Bang-Bang' — Arqum 🙌 (@Arqum4sure) July 9, 2020

STOP PLEASE BOOM BOOM AND BANG BANG??? IM OBSESSED HOW DO I JOIN OMFG WHERE MY BOOM BOOM KING AT (im from bang bang obvs a modern day romeo and juliet) — KawaiiBloggerChan (@kawaiiblogger95) July 9, 2020

Compare this with UP's most (in)famous gang to date...the "Kacchha Baniyan Gang" — Prashant (@Prash260) July 9, 2020

What! Did 5 yr olds name the gangs? 😂😂😂 — M Sharma (@mona1961talks) July 9, 2020

Onomatopoeia gangs — sharma_aatish (@HaanMainAatish) July 9, 2020

Bichhoo aur eagle gang khatam ho gye? — ऋषि (@heymaharishi) July 9, 2020

Who’s Side are you on ? — UNBEARABLE FC * (@conradbeckham) July 9, 2020

could they not settle their differences with a climatic dance off in front of a tourist shack at anjuna beach — Gharial Housewives Of Beverly Hills (@nah_im_abdulla) July 9, 2020

Around the millennium, it was Eagles vs Bichoo. That was the real deal. — Rajasaurus 🌸 (@panchhphoron) July 9, 2020

Sailaru sailare playing in the background — sommmething is fishy (@uppusepa) July 9, 2020

At the end of the day, those guys have guns and we don't so they can call themselves whatever they want!