Gordon Ramsay - the enfant terrible of the culinary world, and a man who inspires terror in the minds of chefs and foodstuffs alike. A lot of it stems from his reality TV persona, where he was famous for doing things like this -

Ramsay's rage knew no bounds, his temper was notorious, and even god couldn't help if you skimped on the salt.

He even got creative with the insults...

...sometimes.

Hell, he didn't even spare people posting food pictures on Twitter. Savage, or as the French would call it, 'Sauvage' (?)!

But now, it appears things have changed, as he recently complimented - yeah, complimented - someone on their cooking! What the heck is happening?

Trust me everyone’s a critic JJ....looked pretty good though...keep it up ! https://t.co/rQ1RhjXwkD — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2020

In fact, with the world going to shit and lockdown making life impossible however, it appears Gordon Ramsay has finally been broken.

He even put out a TikTok video with his daughter, doing the popular 'Flip the Switch' routine while cooking. For those who don't know, it involves swapping clothes with the person you're shooting with.

I think I did this right..... pic.twitter.com/dqXDEDMmuB — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 2, 2020

The world really has gone crazy! But you can't deny that's cute AF. Keep doing you, Gordon!