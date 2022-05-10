You see, nothing is off-limits for someone who is madly in love. In today's peak Chura Liya hai tum ne jo dil ko moment, someone stole a 'heart' installed near Karol Bagh, North Delhi selfie point.
Indeed stealing a heart is a crime now. Have a look:
Talk about stealing hearts. pic.twitter.com/8AYTXZlF6e— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) May 9, 2022
Twittizens are amused with this news but they want to know Delhi ka dil kisne churaya? Some are also confident that the Delhi police will catch the thief. Nonetheless, Twitter is on board with some hilarious reactions.
You just can’t hate this city.— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) May 9, 2022
This is hilariously sad (':— hana حنان (@imyourhanan) May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022
Delhi police dhund legi chor ko😅😅😅— बैंगन 🍆 (@baingan91286137) May 9, 2022
दिल्ली वाले दिल ले गए— आत्मनिर्भर Bulla بُلا बुल्ला (@Naamhaibulla) May 9, 2022
dil chori sadda ho gaya— Ishita (@ishimazumdar) May 9, 2022
Love ke liye Sala kuch v karega...— Raja Singh (@rajabios) May 9, 2022
This reminds me so much of Bojack Horseman where he steals the D from the Hollywood sign😂— Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) May 9, 2022
Dilli dil-churane waalon ki! 🤭😅— Shubham (@Slowbum) May 9, 2022
Churaliya hai tum ne jo dil ko,— Gajanan Junankar (@GajananJunankar) May 10, 2022
Just like that
Dil chori sadda ho gaya, ki kariye ki kariye ?— Karan Singh (@karansingh84) May 9, 2022
Only if stealing hearts was this easy!
Read more: 15 Unpoken Rules Of Life In Delhi Because Tu Jaanta Nahi Mera Baap Kaun Hai.