You see, nothing is off-limits for someone who is madly in love. In today's peak Chura Liya hai tum ne jo dil ko moment, someone stole a 'heart' installed near Karol Bagh, North Delhi selfie point.

Indeed stealing a heart is a crime now. Have a look:



Talk about stealing hearts. pic.twitter.com/8AYTXZlF6e — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) May 9, 2022

Twittizens are amused with this news but they want to know Delhi ka dil kisne churaya? Some are also confident that the Delhi police will catch the thief. Nonetheless, Twitter is on board with some hilarious reactions.



You just can’t hate this city. — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) May 9, 2022

Urban legend : 'Dil walon ki Dilli'.



Delhi chor: 'I will show you how'. — Nikhil (@red_devil22) May 10, 2022

This is hilariously sad (': — hana حنان (@imyourhanan) May 9, 2022

Delhi police dhund legi chor ko😅😅😅 — बैंगन 🍆 (@baingan91286137) May 9, 2022

दिल्ली वाले दिल ले गए — आत्मनिर्भर Bulla بُلا बुल्ला (@Naamhaibulla) May 9, 2022

dil chori sadda ho gaya — Ishita (@ishimazumdar) May 9, 2022

Love ke liye Sala kuch v karega... — Raja Singh (@rajabios) May 9, 2022

This reminds me so much of Bojack Horseman where he steals the D from the Hollywood sign😂 — Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) May 9, 2022

Dilli dil-churane waalon ki! 🤭😅 — Shubham (@Slowbum) May 9, 2022

Churaliya hai tum ne jo dil ko,

Just like that — Gajanan Junankar (@GajananJunankar) May 10, 2022

Dil chori sadda ho gaya, ki kariye ki kariye ? — Karan Singh (@karansingh84) May 9, 2022

Only if stealing hearts was this easy!

