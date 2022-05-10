You see, nothing is off-limits for someone who is madly in love. In today's peak Chura Liya hai tum ne jo dil ko moment, someone stole a 'heart' installed near Karol Bagh, North Delhi selfie point. 

Indeed stealing a heart is a crime now. Have a look:

Twittizens are amused with this news but they want to know Delhi ka dil kisne churaya? Some are also confident that the Delhi police will catch the thief. Nonetheless, Twitter is on board with some hilarious reactions.

Only if stealing hearts was this easy! 

