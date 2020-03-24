The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. Due to this, people have quarantine themselves in their homes. Most people are also doing office work from home. It has completely changed our lifestyle.

how covid-19 changed lifestyle across the world.
Source: nytimes

We have brought some pictures of this side effect on our life. Through them, you will understand how an epidemic causes upheaval in people's lives.

1. Everyone is going shopping with a mask.

Source: headtopics

2. New Age Selfie.

Source: bdnews24

3. People are wearing gloves for money transactions.

Source: reddit

4. People have started wearing masks in dance performance.

Source: voanews

5. Designer masks are also available in the market.

Source: msn

6. The streets of Spain are deserted.

Source: reuters

7. In Washington, people are sitting in cars and praying outside the church.

Source: cbc

8. Health workers sanitizing a street in South Korea.

Source: eastwest

9. Cab drivers are trying to protect themselves from corona in this way.

Source: telegraph

10. Journalists are taking interviews like this.

Source: indiatimes

11. Mask Party in bar and restaurant.

Source: news18

12. Journalists maintaining social distancing in a press conference.

Source: news18

13. Goods are being delivered by automated robots.

Source: g1.globo

14. A robot that entertains elderly people at homes in Belgium.

Source: csmonitor

15. Children in school wearing masks.

Source: larazon

16. A woman traveling in the metro in China.

Source: document

17. A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting in Paris.

Source: sicnoticias

18. A Syrian refugee woman putting a mask on a boy as a precaution.

Source: washingtonpost

19. A woman sanitizing the windows of a Taiwanese museum.

Source: sicnoticias

20. People kissing each other with masks in China.

Source: kathimerini

21. A plastic cover is seen between employees and customers in a bank in Iran.

Source: weforum

22. Homeless people have also been forced to put on masks.

Source: vsyako

23. Precautions people are taking in Italy with a corpse of someone who died of Coronavirus.

Source: newsit

24. People are going to meat shops with masks.

Source: twitter

25. In Shanghai, People are using masks in public transport.

Source: reuters

26. Wearing a mask, tourists walking around Paris.

Source: businessinsider

27. Public transport is also being cleaned in Jordan.

Source: google

28. People are attending online yoga classes at home.

Source: standard

29. A man walks in the subway wearing a mask in London.

Source: tin247

30. People are wearing masks even in cooking classes.

Source: alarabiya

31. A child walking around in Beijing with a mask.

Source: dailycaller

32. A woman in Indonesia.

Source: nypost

33. Gym trainer Wang Kai is giving online classes.

Source: reuters

34. A woman in a mask and plastic raincoat in Shanghai.

Source: newsit

35. Fans with masks enjoying a band performance.

Source: dnevnik

36. People buying masks in Seoul, South Korea.

Source: surinamenieuwscentrale

37. A woman in Wuhan.

Source: notiulti

38. Ballet dancers in Shanghai.

Source: notiespartano

39. A robot with hand sanitizer.

Source: trust.

40. A cleaner in a protective suit sanitizes seats at the San Paolo stadium.

Source: przegladsportowy

41. Players lined up before the match in an empty stadium.

Source: weforum