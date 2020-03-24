The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. Due to this, people have quarantine themselves in their homes. Most people are also doing office work from home. It has completely changed our lifestyle.

We have brought some pictures of this side effect on our life. Through them, you will understand how an epidemic causes upheaval in people's lives.

1. Everyone is going shopping with a mask.

2. New Age Selfie.

3. People are wearing gloves for money transactions.

4. People have started wearing masks in dance performance.

5. Designer masks are also available in the market.

6. The streets of Spain are deserted.

7. In Washington, people are sitting in cars and praying outside the church.

8. Health workers sanitizing a street in South Korea.

9. Cab drivers are trying to protect themselves from corona in this way.

10. Journalists are taking interviews like this.

11. Mask Party in bar and restaurant.

12. Journalists maintaining social distancing in a press conference.

13. Goods are being delivered by automated robots.

14. A robot that entertains elderly people at homes in Belgium.

15. Children in school wearing masks.

16. A woman traveling in the metro in China.

17. A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting in Paris.

18. A Syrian refugee woman putting a mask on a boy as a precaution.

19. A woman sanitizing the windows of a Taiwanese museum.

20. People kissing each other with masks in China.

21. A plastic cover is seen between employees and customers in a bank in Iran.

22. Homeless people have also been forced to put on masks.

23. Precautions people are taking in Italy with a corpse of someone who died of Coronavirus.

24. People are going to meat shops with masks.

25. In Shanghai, People are using masks in public transport.

26. Wearing a mask, tourists walking around Paris.

27. Public transport is also being cleaned in Jordan.

28. People are attending online yoga classes at home.

29. A man walks in the subway wearing a mask in London.

30. People are wearing masks even in cooking classes.

31. A child walking around in Beijing with a mask.

32. A woman in Indonesia.

33. Gym trainer Wang Kai is giving online classes.

34. A woman in a mask and plastic raincoat in Shanghai.

35. Fans with masks enjoying a band performance.

36. People buying masks in Seoul, South Korea.

37. A woman in Wuhan.

38. Ballet dancers in Shanghai.

39. A robot with hand sanitizer.

40. A cleaner in a protective suit sanitizes seats at the San Paolo stadium.

41. Players lined up before the match in an empty stadium.