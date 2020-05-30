How Much Of A 90s Kid Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

90s was not just an era, it was a different feeling altogether. And if you think you belong to the 90s, take this quiz to know the truth.

Check everything you relate to from the list below and we'll tell you if you are a true 90s kid. via India Today You woke up every Sunday morning just to watch Mowgli and his gang. via YouTube You bought Cheetos just to find your favourite tazos inside the packet. via imdb Aahat scared the shit out of you every night. via sunderesanthinks Playing FLAMES was your way to find your true love. via pinterest A multicolour pen was one of your most prized possessions. via Facebook You learnt art and craft watching MAD on POGO. via Twitter Snake Game was the first game you played on a mobile phone. via Twitter You took pride in filling Slam Books. via ren werks You could do anything to reach the Princess in Mario. You've hurt yourself several times while imitating Shaktimaan's actions. via exchange4media You went crazy for Rol-a-Cola. You've read and re-read Champak and Chacha Choudhary several times. via YouTube Prime Time TV for you was watching Shriman Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh, etc. You've rented VCRs to watch the latest movies, via Scroll You discussed every episode of Hip Hip Hurray in school. via Pinterest 'Goosebumps' gave you your daily dose of bedtime horror stories. You've tried all font from WordArt in your school projects. via YouTube You owned the largest collection of your favourite WWE star. via picuki You popped one of these every day. via YouTube You related to Pingu on a micro level. via India Today 'Smoking' Phantom cigarettes was the ultimate swag for you. via GameSpot You remembered 'HP' in Pokemon cards by heart. via serbia You spent hours playing the Brick Game. via pinterest You found this magical. via YouTube You could just keep staring at this screensaver in your computer labs. Shooting ducks in this game was the coolest shiz for you. via pinterest Buying this fancy pencil box was your way of making friends. via YouTube You spent holidays recording your favourite songs on a casette. via identity You bought chewing gums just to have the largest collection of tattoos. via pensandmore.weebly.com Getting to write with fountain pens was your greatest achievement.