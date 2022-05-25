There's no doubt that everyone loves sweet and spongy rasgullas. While they are always high in demand, recently, hundreds of trains were cancelled and diverted for more than 40 hours because of our beloved sweet!

No, we are not kidding.

Over the weekend, numerous locals from Bihar’s Lakhisarai area held a protest for around 40 hours demanding stoppage of ten trains at Barahiya Station. They put up tents on railway tracks in order to stop the movement of several trains.



Due to this incident, a number of trains, on the Howrah-Delhi rail line, had to be cancelled for around 24 hours and more than 100 trains had to be diverted.

Reportedly , Sanjay Kumar, District Magistrate of Lakhisarai, said that a lot of people sat on the tracks at the station, to press for their demand that a number of express trains, which had no stoppage at Barahiya, be made to have scheduled halts there for the convenience of local commuters.

Not many people know that the town is famous for its one-of-its-kind rasgullas. In fact, there are more than 200 rasgulla shops in the town and people from nearby cities and villages specially visit the area for the delicious sweet.

The global pandemic and the non-stoppage of trains at the station severely affected the sweets business.

As per reports, the protest was finally called off after the concerned officials assured the stoppage of an express train at the particular station within a fortnight. They also assured that the other trains would stop at the station every 60 days.

Wah, it can only happen in India!