Have you ever tweeted something and wanted to edit it because of a typo or any other factual error? I know I have. Well, not to worry. The microblogging and social networking website is finally coming up with an edit button.

As per some reports, Twitter has been working on an edit button, a feature that netizens have been requesting for a very long time.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The announcement came a day after Elon Musk, who recently acquired a 9.2% ($3 billion) stake in Twitter, ran a poll asking his followers if they wanted an edit button on the social media platform.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

However, with social media buzzing about the new edit button, an old tweet by Instagram is going viral.

In March, Instagram brought back the much request chronological feed.

We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! 🚨



Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following. pic.twitter.com/737vVmo9aV — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2022

To this, Twitter had a funny response.

However, Instagram replied back with an oh-so-hilarious tweet targeting Twitter's lack of an edit button, which left netizens in splits.

The tweet caught netizens by storm and this is what they had to say:

Instagram wins that round — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 23, 2022

Hilarious exchange and pains me to agree with Meta, but I’m with Instagram on this one. Make 👏 It 👏 Happen 👏 @Twitter. https://t.co/IAOt4wxTJ5 — Dr. Sanjana Hattotuwa (@sanjanah) March 26, 2022

"📞 911 ... I would like to report a murder!"

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/t1SY5MEjtr — K R Y S T i N A ⌘ (@KrystinaSferlaz) March 24, 2022

this is the best reply i've seen so far https://t.co/Dqr7Z6qB4i — CEO of Typos (@TypoChief) March 24, 2022

Instagram throwing shades 😂 https://t.co/BtrkHHbllB — Miled Rahal (@the_rahal) March 25, 2022

Instagram bodied Twitter from the top rope. https://t.co/BqjZPziuPQ — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) March 25, 2022

Instagram came to ratio Twitter... ON TWITTER. https://t.co/3Yx8UENic5 — 🐼 gвє∂υ мαѕтєя 🐼 (@iDREYY) March 24, 2022

Mad Over Marketing (MoM), a marketing media company, also shared the post on its official handle.

And, here's what netizens commented on the post:

Looks like Twitter did listen!