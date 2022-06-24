High five! If you agree with me that, news channels are getting more entertaining than Bollywood movies. I mean, it takes a lot of imagination to come up with such plots so quickly! In yet another hilarious spoof we found on Twitter, this tale of Indian journalism will only make you scream inse na ho payeaga.

The reporter in the video is clearly trying to frame a false story by pretending to save a child from floods. The irony? The child is later seen walking on his own in the same direction he was rescued from.

Have a look:

State of journalism: Hum tou dube hai sanam, tumko bhi le dubenge pic.twitter.com/FaXk87YjSR — Ahsan (@sofiahsan) June 23, 2022

Jokes apart, this is not the first reporters have stooped so low to cover stories. It's an utter shame that journalists are throwing ethics behind and presenting such garbage in front of us.

After watching the clip, people clearly spotted how the journo is faking it all. Nonetheless, the responses are a stark reminder of how we need better journalism in our country.

The ‘under rescue’ kid starts walking back nonchalantly to the direction he was being rescued from after its all done. https://t.co/57z5moUHo6 — Hindoo NRI (@KanchenjungaEve) June 23, 2022

Ounces away from winning Pulitzer https://t.co/WBVoz9axBW — Tahir (@15___blade) June 23, 2022

Karne gaye the Kuch…Aur hogaya Kuch…bacha bhi samjh Gaya inse Na ho paayega… https://t.co/fSaipCcr1u — bhakt_nahi_hoon (@saburi_shradha) June 23, 2022

Act 1: Heroic TV reporter rescues young boy during the floods

Act 2: Heroic reporter loses footing, falls into the water

Act 3: Rescuee jumps up and helps rescuer to his feet, exits stage right. (Young boy, watching staged drama, collapses in laugher) https://t.co/Rui3zx6LbQ — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) June 23, 2022

This is Indian jingoism https://t.co/OPxtgeCiNR — Lies 0f modi (@Lies0fModi) June 23, 2022

Utane ki zarurath be kya thi chutiye? https://t.co/gmOcVVFPFC — Iqbal Mohammed (@iqqumufc) June 23, 2022

Pathetic Indian journalism. Bringing global shame everyday with the daily circus. When you elect a clown, expect a circus🎪🎪. We are now butt of jokes globally. Shame!! https://t.co/o0ip2m8I4I — Avinash Nazareth (@avinashnazareth) June 23, 2022

Reality of bigot journalists https://t.co/L7LCBZxmoa — Amit (@Amit_Cool_) June 23, 2022

@sofiahsan

Fraud - and making a film as if the child will drown if the reporter does not help. https://t.co/wIhv6Rz46O — Rajesh Srivastava (@RSAlgoTrade) June 23, 2022

Hahah seriously, wah kya acting kar rha hai!

Read more: Video Of News Reporter's Loud Commentary Goes Viral, Sets New 'Standard' In Indian Journalism.