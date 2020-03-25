"Umeed pe duniya kayam hai aur India ki umeed jugaad pe."

Can anyone beat Indians in Jugaad? Be it home or travel. Indians have mastered the art of Jugaad, and have made this their way of life no matter where they are.

Here are 15 photos of Indians practising ‘jugaad’ while they travel just to have a little laugh and remind you of the better times.

1. Where exactly are you headed, Madam?

2. Don't Underestimate the Power Of a dedicated Husband?

3. Perfectly balanced, just like Thanos would’ve wanted.

4. Umm.. okay then.

5. Now this closeness is just making me anxious.

6. The cycle continues.

7. Shakti...Shakti...Shakti... Shaktimaan

8. Press the bell icon to learn more about jugaad.

9. Kaafi adjusting baccha.

10. Words would do injustice to this image.

11. A literal pipe dream.

12. Sofa so good.

13. Twinning. Literally.

14. Under my umber..ella ella.. kela.

15. This man is in year 3020.

Which one would you try when the world comes back to normal?