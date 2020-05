There is regular backache. And then there is the backache you experience while doing jhaadu around a house that starts looking bigger with every passing second.

If you agree to this, you'll probably agree to my jhaadu-pocha learnings too:

What have you learned while doing jhaadu-pocha under the lockdown? Or are you on cooking-cleaning duty? Let us know in the comments section below.

Design credits: Aprajita Mishra