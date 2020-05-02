If there is one thing the lockdown has made me realise, the most important thing, it's that above everything else, I should have gone for a house with a good balcony.
Because just a few months later, life took a 180-degree-turn and now the balcony is the sole connection between me and the outer world.
The importance of a balcony/backyard https://t.co/PlLGOaUJpH— NICO (@screwcurls) April 19, 2020
And the two separate washrooms, extra large cupboards, slightly bigger room - make no difference whatsoever.
What matters is the balcony, which I didn't care about much and now I regret it.
This pandemic has shown the importance of having a balcony.— Willy (@YeahItsWilly) April 11, 2020
Had I known I will be stuck at home for months at end, I would have chosen a bigger balcony, a front facing balcony, balcony with plants...balcony WITH A VIEW.
My #calming pic of the day— Sonal (@followsonal) April 15, 2020
View from my Uncle's balcony in #shimla#slowlife #Travel #WednesdayMotivation #WednesdayVibes #HimachalPradesh #valley #nature #IncredibleIndia #india #hills #mountains #travelindia #travelblogger pic.twitter.com/n8woeySw6U
Another sunset#balcony view#lockdown#India Fights Corona. @Chandan_Dubey25 @prashantdrock @MilanMi01484939 pic.twitter.com/5gXkJpTu1t— ideepman (@ideepman) April 17, 2020
I would have fought for it, I would have changed houses for it.
But one realises these things very late.
This Pandemic has shown the importance of having a balcony!— Pankaj Bhadouria (@BhadouriaPankaj) April 27, 2020
Can’t step out, shan’t step out, so suddenly the balcony becomes the only ‘out’!
-
-
-
-
-
-#pandemic #balcony #importance #stayhome #staysafe #covid_19 #home #pankajbhadouria #pictureoftheday #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/vbLOZlZBcS
Now don't get me wrong, I know I am lucky to have a roof above my head.
But when I see people posting pictures of the sunset and their dalgona against the clouds, it does hurt a little.
When people do full-fledged photoshoots in the balcony, it does bother me a bit.
had a little balcony photoshoot 🧚🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/jTkYgYHukT— nele (@kiggyys) April 18, 2020
day ?, we’ve done a balcony photoshoot (ig: marinaa_kleopa) pic.twitter.com/1bEnjpxZdC— reiss (@reizzla) April 2, 2020
You can say I am having a balcony FOMO. FOMOBA, if you will.
Since the quarantine, i've realized the importance of having huge ass windows or a balcony or anything that won't make you feel suffocated inside.— Nurdini (@deesullivan) April 20, 2020
And this isn't some casual issue, okay? People across the world are discussing this with full seriousness.
Makes sense too. Once the trauma of the pandemic sets in, no one is going to settle for any house that is not open and airy.
#COVID19 is also revealing the value of BALCONIES in dense urban living — IF they are reasonably sized! Many cities have restrictive zoning rules or disincentives regarding balcony depths & sizes, that I’ve long thought were wrong. Will they be changed now? #PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/rpnrG0PvtC— Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) March 26, 2020
They are going to pay extra for big balconies and that's a business prediction right there. You're welcome.