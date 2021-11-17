The Weeknd, an American singer-songwriter, recently dropped a new song called One Right Now, in which he teamed up with the famed rapper Post Malone. The bloody clip drew the netizens' attention, who are awaiting the big battle between the rappers.

The Weeknd also took it to Twitter and shared one of his iconic shots from the music video. Desis, however, are bothered by something completely different.

Desi Twitter can't help but think of Bobby Deol in Abbas-Mustan's Soldier when they saw the bruised look and the ditto fractured hand!

Lord Bobby did it way before The Weeknd and we're convinced.

It's Lord Bobby's world and The Weeknd is just living in it.