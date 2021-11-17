The Weeknd, an American singer-songwriter, recently dropped a new song called One Right Now, in which he teamed up with the famed rapper Post Malone. The bloody clip drew the netizens' attention, who are awaiting the big battle between the rappers.

The Weeknd also took it to Twitter and shared one of his iconic shots from the music video. Desis, however, are bothered by something completely different.

Desi Twitter can't help but think of Bobby Deol in Abbas-Mustan's Soldier when they saw the bruised look and the ditto fractured hand!

Lord Bobby did it way before The Weeknd and we're convinced.

all i want is for @theweeknd to acknowledge Bobby Supremacy. — Dr Prerna Chinoy (@preechinoy) November 17, 2021

Show em how it’s done Bobby! — C (@choi_kaey) November 16, 2021

Bobby deol dikhana but thora sasty main. pic.twitter.com/NP9SYy9bAz — Sara (@SaraSara_44) November 14, 2021

Bobby >> weeknd — Sara (@SaraSara_44) November 15, 2021

fail attempt by weekend to copy Lird Bobby's style — chak de gangland (@matharutaran) November 16, 2021

GOAT https://t.co/iHbkZ0dbh9 — Mask up and take your vaccine 🙏🙏 (@NitinNagargoj12) November 16, 2021

It's Lord Bobby's world and The Weeknd is just living in it.