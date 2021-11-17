The Weeknd, an American singer-songwriter, recently dropped a new song called One Right Now, in which he teamed up with the famed rapper Post Malone. The bloody clip drew the netizens' attention, who are awaiting the big battle between the rappers.
The Weeknd also took it to Twitter and shared one of his iconic shots from the music video. Desis, however, are bothered by something completely different.
November 14, 2021
Desi Twitter can't help but think of Bobby Deol in Abbas-Mustan's Soldier when they saw the bruised look and the ditto fractured hand!
Lord Bobby did it way before The Weeknd and we're convinced.
all i want is for @theweeknd to acknowledge Bobby Supremacy.— Dr Prerna Chinoy (@preechinoy) November 17, 2021
hmm pic.twitter.com/hqs7kojzJ8— Chetan Kadalli (@chetankadalli97) November 15, 2021
fail attempt by weekend to copy Lird Bobby's style— chak de gangland (@matharutaran) November 16, 2021
November 16, 2021