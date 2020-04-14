With only so much to do during the lockdown, people are coming up new innovative ways to keep themselves entertained.

Like Ben from Michigan, USA, who bought a set of fake teeth to amuse himself and maybe others with selfies and pictures.

However, things took a completely different turn when his dog Thomas, got his paws on the set and put it on.

Resulting in this:

When Ben found that out, he did what had to be done. He took a video.

Look at Thomas clueless about what he is doing and why Ben is laughing like crazy.

In 2 days, the video has garnered thousands of views and many people are sharing it too.

Thomas is a star now, as he should be.