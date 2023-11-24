School is often looked back on by most adults as a place where the best memories were made. Childhood is simple, easy and full of innocence, and so, so much of our happiness during childhood used to come from the tiniest things. For instance, stationary, backpacks, good pens, and water bottles. If you’re an Indian kid who grew up in the 90s, you’re probably familiar with the uniquely shaped thermos water bottle kids carried then. Most of the time, they were of the brand Milton, and not every kid was cool enough to have them. Some would say that only the rich kids in class had a Milton water bottle.