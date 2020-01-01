News is everywhere and we modern beings have a knack of consuming it because of our smartphones and the ever-so-present internet.

Some make sense and some simply make us wonder what the fuck just happened here. 
Just like this: 

Source: BBC

By now you must've understood we are here for the latter category. So here we go. 

1. Too much trust in our ancestors. 

Source: Express UK

2. Woodpeckers must be proud. 

Source: News.com

3. The guy couldn't 'dog' that theft it seems. 

4. Not the lizard you'd want to see in the middle of the night. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

5. Jugaad for some more liquor, we've all been there. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

6. Glad he just went to charge his phone & didn't replace the pilots.

Source: The Guardian

7. What the...?

Source: Scoopwhoop

8. Bongs thinking how come this never happened to us. 

Source: Asia One

9. And the internet never felt so useful before. 

Source: BBC

10. Just parrot things. 

Source: Telegraph UK

11. You don't actually need real cops for traffic that slow. 

Source: Huffington Post

12. And Germany captured the United States to end WWII. 

Source: BBC

13. My parents would've scaled the wall to beat the shit out of me for cheating. 

Source: CBS

14. No quarreling for the couple guaranteed. 

Source: Complex

15. Will this count as development? 

Source: Scoopwhoop

16. The thieves had budgetary restraints it seems. 

Source: Times of India

17. Brilliant move. 

Source: Hindustan Times

18. Delhi ka jam se koi nahi bach sakta.

Source: Scoopwhoop

19. The two couples could've used some privacy.

Source: NDTV

20. Apparently that was not a part of his daily KRAs.

Source: Scoopwhoop

21. Swiggy or Zomato? 

Source: NDTV

22. Cow wanted some knowledge, she got it. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

23. Quite an infamous click. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

24. Were they 'motichoor' or 'besan' laddoos? 

Source: Scoopwhoop

25. Wrath of the ninja turtle. 

Source: NDTV

26. Must be a tough one to answer. 

Source: Indian Express

27. Poor froggos. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

28. Miserable to say the least. 

Source: Huffington Post

29. Must've been a raging fart. 

Source: Indian Express

30. This competition was low on gas it seems. 

Source: Huffington Post

31. What a beef, this one. 

Source: India Today

32. Traditional impact.

Source: India Today

33. Sad these things still happen in the year 2019. 

Source: Indiatimes.com

34. Well, who wants to marry a snake anyway? 

Source: News18

35. Good job uncle! 

Source: Scoopwhoop

36. Must be a disappointing attempt.

Source: Scoopwhoop

37. We are still figuring out who's the real animal here. 

38. When real meets reel. 

Source: Huffington Post

39. Parking problems can well be understood. Seems legit. 

Source: Huffington Post

40. Why'd he wait for so long? 

Source: Huffington Post

41. One nasty goon, this one. 

Source: Huffington Post

42. That's like a FB post - getting married with 6 others. 

Source: Huffington Post

43. Matches have been postponed for less.

Source: Huffington Post

44. And I couldn't pee properly when I was three. 

Source: Telegraph UK

45. I've heard about a heart of gold but this is next level. 

Source: CNN

